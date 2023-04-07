Report links climate change to increase in Major League Baseball home runs

New York Yankees Aaron Judge hits a solo home run in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants in the 2023 MLB Opening Day baseball game at Yankee Stadium in March. According to a new research report published Friday, Judge may have had help with his feat from today's warming climate. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

April 7 (UPI) -- Is climate change sending more home run balls over the fence in Major League Baseball? A new study published Friday says the hotter air from climate change accounts for hundreds more home runs per year. Advertisement

According to a study in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society, more than 500 home runs since 2010 "are attributable to historical warming."

The report was written by Dartmouth College researchers Christopher W. Callahan, Nathaniel J. Dominy, Jeremy M. DeSilva, and Justin S. Mankin.

"We show that global warming has increased home runs in baseball by reducing game time air density," they wrote. "Without gameplay adaptations, future warming will intensify this effect alongside other climate impacts."

Their report said that several hundred additional home runs per season are projected due to future warming.

Major League Baseball has seen a long-term increase in home runs since the 1980s, and this newest study suggests the warming caused by climate change is adding to that increase.

How did they reach this conclusion?

"The ideal gas law tells us that air density is inversely proportional to temperature (Clapeyron, 1835). Ballistics tells us that the trajectory of a batted ball is influenced by temperature via its effect on density," the researchers wrote. "All else being equal, warmer air is less dense, and a batted ball will carry farther."

Advertisement

The data used was observations from 100,000 Major League Baseball games and 220,000 individual batted balls to show that higher temperatures substantially increase home runs.

The authors of the study said they isolated human-caused warming with scientific climate models.

If the major leagues want to counteract the climate change effect on home runs, the researchers say they could use adaptations such as building domes over stadiums or shifting day games to night games to reduce temperature's effects on home runs.

"Our results point to the reality that even the elite billion-dollar sports industry is vulnerable to unexpected impacts. Greenhouse gas mitigation and climate adaptation are a priority not only to reduce the large-scale loss and damage associated with extreme climate events, but also to avoid pervasive (and sometimes subtle) changes to recreation and leisure activities enjoyed by people," the Dartmouth College researchers wrote.