Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara allowed just three hits over nine innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in Miami. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout, leading the Miami Marlins to a win over the Minnesota Twins in the fastest 9-inning game so far of 2023. The Marlins dispatched of the Twins in just 1 hour and 57 minutes Tuesday at loanDepot park in Miami. The game was the fastest nine-inning Marlins contest since they needed just 1 hour and 52 minutes to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in 2010. Advertisement

The sub 2-hour bout, likely prompted by pitching dominance from both teams and MLB's new pitch clock, also was the sixth-fastest in Marlins history.

"I just wanted to go out and do my job," Alcantara told Bally Sports Florida. "I know in my last outing, before this, I had a really bad game. I had time to improve. Today I brought my best stuff and attacked the hitters."

Alcantara retired the first 11 batters he faced in order. Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach stopped that dominant start with a single in the fourth. Alcantara then retired the next five Twins hitters. Center fielder Michael A. Taylor followed with a single in the sixth.

Alcantara did not allow another hit until shortstop Carlos Correa singled in the top of the ninth.

"We definitely needed a day off in that bullpen," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker told reporters. "We've just been just getting hammered. A sub 2-hour game.

"Watching Sandy, it's nice to be on this side of it. He is just a treat to watch, not only during the game, but the four days in between."

The Marlins ace issued five strikeouts and one walk on 100 pitches to earn his first victory of the season. Alcantara, who allowed three hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the season, a 5-3 opening day loss to the New York Mets on Thursday in Miami.

The two-time All-Star went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA in 32 starts last season en route to National League Cy Young Award honors. Alcantara also led baseball with six complete games, 228 2/3 innings pitches and 886 batters faced in 2022.

The Marlins also registered just three hits in Tuesday's win. Right fielder Avisail Garcia provided the game's only run with a 388-foot solo homer in the second inning.

Twins starter Kenta Maeda allowed three hits and one run and issued nine strikeouts over five innings, but took his first loss of 2023.

The Marlins (2-4) will host the Twins (4-1) at 1:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Miami.