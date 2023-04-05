Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 5, 2023 / 9:07 AM

Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010

By Alex Butler
1/5
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara allowed just three hits over nine innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in Miami. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara allowed just three hits over nine innings in a win over the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday in Miami. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- Reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout, leading the Miami Marlins to a win over the Minnesota Twins in the fastest 9-inning game so far of 2023.

The Marlins dispatched of the Twins in just 1 hour and 57 minutes Tuesday at loanDepot park in Miami. The game was the fastest nine-inning Marlins contest since they needed just 1 hour and 52 minutes to beat the St. Louis Cardinals in 2010.

Advertisement

The sub 2-hour bout, likely prompted by pitching dominance from both teams and MLB's new pitch clock, also was the sixth-fastest in Marlins history.

"I just wanted to go out and do my job," Alcantara told Bally Sports Florida. "I know in my last outing, before this, I had a really bad game. I had time to improve. Today I brought my best stuff and attacked the hitters."

RELATED Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation

Alcantara retired the first 11 batters he faced in order. Twins outfielder Trevor Larnach stopped that dominant start with a single in the fourth. Alcantara then retired the next five Twins hitters. Center fielder Michael A. Taylor followed with a single in the sixth.

Advertisement

Alcantara did not allow another hit until shortstop Carlos Correa singled in the top of the ninth.

"We definitely needed a day off in that bullpen," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker told reporters. "We've just been just getting hammered. A sub 2-hour game.

RELATED Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized

"Watching Sandy, it's nice to be on this side of it. He is just a treat to watch, not only during the game, but the four days in between."

The Marlins ace issued five strikeouts and one walk on 100 pitches to earn his first victory of the season. Alcantara, who allowed three hits and three runs in 5 2/3 innings in his first start of the season, a 5-3 opening day loss to the New York Mets on Thursday in Miami.

The two-time All-Star went 14-9 with a 2.28 ERA in 32 starts last season en route to National League Cy Young Award honors. Alcantara also led baseball with six complete games, 228 2/3 innings pitches and 886 batters faced in 2022.

RELATED Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan

The Marlins also registered just three hits in Tuesday's win. Right fielder Avisail Garcia provided the game's only run with a 388-foot solo homer in the second inning.

Advertisement

Twins starter Kenta Maeda allowed three hits and one run and issued nine strikeouts over five innings, but took his first loss of 2023.

The Marlins (2-4) will host the Twins (4-1) at 1:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Miami.

Latest Headlines

Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
MLB // 55 minutes ago
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
April 5 (UPI) -- Star slugger Manny Machado was ejected after he struck out because of a pitch clock violation during the San Diego Padres' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
MLB // 23 hours ago
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
April 4 (UPI) -- Outfielder Josh Smith was struck in the face by an 88.5-mph fastball and sent to the hospital as the Rangers lost to the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas.
Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record
MLB // 1 day ago
Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record
April 4 (UPI) -- The LSU-Iowa finale was the most-viewed women's basketball game on record, according to ESPN and Nielsen.
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
MLB // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended and fined for a physical interaction with a fan during a game against the Oakland Athletics, MLB announced.
Trout, Ohtani smash homers on back-to-back pitches
MLB // 1 day ago
Trout, Ohtani smash homers on back-to-back pitches
April 3 (UPI) -- Superstar teammates Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani each hit their first home runs of the season on consecutive pitches as part of a dominant Los Angeles Angels victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Mets' Max Scherzer loves MLB's new pace, and also manipulating pitch clock
MLB // 4 days ago
Mets' Max Scherzer loves MLB's new pace, and also manipulating pitch clock
MIAMI, March 31 (UPI) -- Max Scherzer says he's not a fan of MLB's new pitch clock, but that isn't stopping him from trying to manipulate it for an edge on hitters. The New York Mets ace has added tempo changes to his already lethal arsenal.
Mets down Marlins in Scherzer-Alcantara duel
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets down Marlins in Scherzer-Alcantara duel
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- Thursday's Miami Marlins and New York Mets matchup started as a duel between ace pitchers Max Scherzer and Sandy Alcantara. The Mets ended the night by holding off a Marlins rally to secure their first win of 2023.
Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
MLB // 5 days ago
Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
March 30 (UPI) -- Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, who led MLB with 62 home runs in 2022, clubbed baseball's first blast of 2023, sending a 422-foot bomb over the left center field fence Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Mets pitcher Justin Verlander strains arm, put on injured list
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets pitcher Justin Verlander strains arm, put on injured list
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander sustained a right arm injury and will start the 2023 season on the injured list, the team announced Thursday.
Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal
MLB // 5 days ago
Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- Minor League Baseball players will receive significant salary increases and be paid year-round as part of a groundbreaking labor deal with MLB, league and union sources told UPI on Thursday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
Indiana basketball coaching legend Bob Knight released from hospital
Indiana basketball coaching legend Bob Knight released from hospital
Longtime announcer Jim Nantz signs off on final college basketball broadcast
Longtime announcer Jim Nantz signs off on final college basketball broadcast
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement