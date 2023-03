1/5

Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins injured his knee during a spring training game Thursday in Clearwater, Fla. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

March 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins sustained a knee injury, which required him to be carted off of the field during a spring training game Thursday against the Detroit Tigers. Hoskins sustained the injury in the second inning of the game at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla. Advertisement

Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows was at the plate during the exchange. He smacked a 3-2 fastball to the left side of first base. Hoskins attempted to field the ball off the infield dirt, but dropped it out of his glove.

He then collapsed to the ground. Hoskins held onto his left knee as he rolled over in pain. Medical personnel tended to the Phillies infielder and took him off the field in a cart.

Everyone's reactions down in Clearwater after Rhys went down... ugh Thinking of you, @rhyshoskins ❤ pic.twitter.com/fqX7IxlTLH— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 23, 2023

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told NBC Sports Philadelphia that he could not immediately provide details about the injury but Hoskins was "walking" around in the clubhouse.

Advertisement

Hoskins, 30, hit .246 with 30 home runs and 79 RBIs in 156 games last season for the Phillies. The six-year veteran owns a career .242 average with 148 homers in 667 appearances.

Rob Thomson's full comments on Rhys Hoskins' injury from the NBCSP+ broadcast: pic.twitter.com/uhBJlpHpC9— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 23, 2023

Hoskins is on the final year of his contract. He is due a $12 million salary this season.

The Phillies will face the Toronto Blue Jays in another spring training game at 6:07 p.m. EDT Friday in Dunedin, Fla. They will battle the Texas Rangers in their season-opener March 30 in Arlington, Texas.