MLB to announce new rule 'clarifications,' commissioner says

March 22 (UPI) -- MLB will soon announce a "series of clarifications" to its set of new rules, which will be in place for the 2023 season, commissioner Rob Manfred said. Manfred told reporters about the clarifications before Japan beat Team USA in the World Baseball Classic finale Tuesday at loanDepot park in Miami. Sources told ESPN, the Washington Post and USA Today that part of the tweaks will involve adjustments to the new pitch clock. Advertisement

"On one hand, we are prepared to make adjustments based on input," Manfred said, according to ESPN. "On the other hand, we want to give it a chance to see how it plays out exactly over a period of adjustment in some regular-season games before we make any significant alterations."

Manfred announced the new wave of rules in September. The rules include giving pitchers 15 seconds to throw each pitch while the bases are empty or 20 seconds when a runner is on base; making hitters have both feet in the batter's box before an outfield clock ticks down to eight seconds; limiting pickoff attempts and step-off moves; increasing base size; and limitations on infield defensive shifts.

MLB, which tested the rules in Minor League Baseball, applied them during spring training. The alterations led to shorter games that players say favor the offense. Players also are still awkwardly adjusting to some.

Manfred said the idea for the modifications to those rules came from conversations between himself, players and teams. He also said he would like to see some issues resolved after the start of regular-season games.

"I've met with six teams, already, our feet are not in stone this," Manfred said, according to USA Today.

MLB did not apply the rule changes to the World Baseball Classic. Spring training games will continue through March 28. The regular season will start March 30.

