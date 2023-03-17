Trending
MLB
March 17, 2023 / 11:48 AM

World Baseball Classic: Mets pitcher Edwin Diaz doing 'well' after surgery, wife says

By Alex Butler
Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (C) sustained a right knee injury after striking out the side in the bottom of the ninth inning of a win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday in Miami. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
March 17 (UPI) -- New York Mets star closer Edwin Diaz is "doing well" after undergoing surgery on his right knee, his wife Nashaly Mercado said on Instagram.

Mercado provided an update about Diaz late Thursday on the social media platform. The Mets said Dr. David Altchek performed patellar tendon surgery on the knee Thursday in West Palm Beach, Fla. He practices at the Hospital for Special surgery.

Diaz was injured after throwing the final pitch of Puerto Rico's 5-2 win over the Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic on Wednesday in Miami. He actually hurt his knee during a celebration with teammates in the infield at loanDepot park.

He is expected to miss the 2023 MLB season. Fans from around the world posted messages of support for Diaz for the last several days on social media.

"Thank you all for your nice messages for your good vibes for your positive comments," Mercardo wrote Thursday on Instagram. "We prepare for many things, but never for these situations, and how they hurt when they happen.

"Husband, you are a warrior, [on Wednesday] you gave everything to bring joy to our country, it did not end as we expected, but thank God you are well, which is the most important thing. In God's name everything will be fine."
Diaz also posted an update earlier Thursday.

"To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans, I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing," Diaz said. "I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much! I can't wait to see you guys in New York again and play those trumpets."

Puerto Rico will play Mexico in a World Baseball Classic quarterfinal at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami. That game will air on FS1.

RELATED Dodgers' Freddie Freeman injures hamstring at World Baseball Classic

The winner will face Japan in a semifinal Monday in Miami for a ticket to the title game. Team USA will face Venezuela in another quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Saturday in Miami.

The winner of the latter matchup will face Cuba in a semifinal Sunday in Miami.

Diaz, 28, logged a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 61 appearances last season for the Mets. He also posted 32 saves in 2021 and logged a league-best 57 saves in 2018. The two-time All-Star also is a two-time Reliever of the Year award winner.

The Mets will host the Miami Marlins in a spring training game at 6:10 p.m. Friday at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Fla. They will open their regular-season campaign against the Marlins at 4:10 p.m. March 30 at loanDepot park.

The Mets said Diaz will start rehabilitation in a week.

Mets star Edwin Diaz hurts knee during Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic celebration Mike Trout leads Team USA past Colombia into World Baseball Classic QFs

