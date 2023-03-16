Mets star Edwin Diaz hurts knee during Puerto Rico's World Baseball Classic celebration

Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (C) injured his knee after a win over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday at loanDepot park in Miami. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashevich/EPA-EFE

March 16 (UPI) -- Edwin Diaz's smile soured into tears after Puerto Rico's win over the Dominican Republic, with the New York Mets All-Star closer injuring his knee during a victory celebration in Miami. Diaz left the field in a wheelchair following the 5-2 win Wednesday at loanDepot park. Advertisement

Puerto Rico manager Yadier Molina told reporters at his postgame news conference that the team did not know the severity of the injury, and that Diaz would undergo imaging Thursday.

"It sucks when you see a guy who works so hard like Edwin," Molina said. "When you see him on the ground like that. It's sad."

Diaz struck out the Dominican Republic's Ketel Marte, Jean Segura and Teoscar Hernandez in order to seal Wednesday's win. The Mets star screamed in celebration as he walked off the mound as Puerto Rico players surrounded him and jumped for joy around in the infield.

Advertisement

Diaz then fell to the ground. Trainers came onto the field to tend to the 28-year-old pitcher.

"I didn't see it right away," Molina said. "I was hugging our coaches in the dugout, and when we looked up, Edwin was on the ground. ... I didn't know how to act, I didn't know what to say. It caught me by surprise."

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and Boston Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernandez logged two hits apiece and drove in one run for Puerto Rico. Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez homered in the victory. Puerto Rico scored four runs in the third inning, sparked by Vazquez's solo shot.

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto homered for the Dominicans, who entered the tournament as a title favorite but were eliminated in pool play.

Puerto Rico will face Mexico in a quarterfinal at 7 p.m. EDT Friday at loanDepot park. The winner will face Japan or Italy in a semifinal Monday in Miami.