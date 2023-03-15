Trending
Advertisement
MLB
March 15, 2023 / 8:42 AM

Bally Sports owner files for bankruptcy, MLB bolsters broadcast capabilities

By Alex Butler
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the league hired "seasoned" media profession to "bolster" broadcast capabilities amid Diamond Sports Group's financial struggles. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday that the league hired "seasoned" media profession to "bolster" broadcast capabilities amid Diamond Sports Group's financial struggles. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- Diamond Sports Group, which controls sports networks for 42 professional teams, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, the company announced. MLB said it expects the company to continue broadcasts, but cited contingency plans.

The Bally Sports owner, which is a subsidiary of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, announced the "voluntary" Chapter 11 filing Tuesday night. Diamond announced Feb. 15 that it missed a $140 million interest payment and had a 30-day grace period to resolve its debt, unless it chose to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Advertisement

Diamond, which made the filing in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, said it maintains more than $8 billion in current debt.

"Diamond intends to use the proceedings to restructure and strengthen its balance sheet, while continuing to broadcast quality live sports productions to fans across the nation," the company said. "DSG expects that its Bally Sports regional sports networks will continue to operate in the ordinary course during the Chapter 11 process.

RELATED MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play

"Diamond is well capitalized with approximately $425 million of cash on hand to fund its business and restructuring."

Diamond holds broadcast rights for 14 MLB teams. MLB holds digital broadcast rights for 14 of those teams. MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who previously said the league could step in for coverage, reaffirmed that sentiment Tuesday night. He also called Diamond's filing "unfortunate."

Advertisement

"Despite Diamond's economic situation, there is every expectation that they will continue televising all games they are committed to during the bankruptcy process," Manfred said in a statement.

RELATED Houston Astros seek to become MLB's first repeat champ in 23 years

"MLB is ready to produce and distribute games in their local markets in the event that Diamond or any other regional sports network is unable to do so as required by their agreement with our clubs."

Manfred cited MLBTV and MLB Network and said the league has the capability to "deliver games to fans, uninterrupted."

"In addition, we have hired additional seasoned local media professionals to bolster our capabilities in anticipation of this development," Manfred said.

RELATED Bally Sports owner misses $140M payment, future in limbo

"Over the long term, we will reimagine our distribution model to address the changing media climate and ultimately reach an even larger number of fans."

Diamond said negotiations are underway for a restructuring agreement with debt holders. The company plans to separate from Sinclair as part of its agreement with creditors.

Latest Headlines

Dallas Cowboys, safety Donovan Wilson agree to $24 million deal
MLB // 18 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys, safety Donovan Wilson agree to $24 million deal
March 14 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys and safety Donovan Wilson agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million.
Bucks' Brook Lopez, Kings' Trey Lyles fight after Giannis Antetokounmpo push
MLB // 1 day ago
Bucks' Brook Lopez, Kings' Trey Lyles fight after Giannis Antetokounmpo push
March 14 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez and Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles jumped into a heated melee after Lyles shoved Giannis Antetokounmpo in the final seconds of their latest meeting in Sacramento, Calif.
World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico logs walk-off, combined perfect game vs. Israel
MLB // 1 day ago
World Baseball Classic: Puerto Rico logs walk-off, combined perfect game vs. Israel
March 14 (UPI) -- Four Puerto Rican pitchers combined for a perfect game over eight innings, while the Francisco Lindor-led offense logged 10 runs in a shutout of Israel at the 2023 World Baseball Classic in Miami.
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
MLB // 6 days ago
MLB stars try to adapt to new rules, speedy play
JUPITER, Fla., March 8 (UPI) -- Baseball fans will need to hone their concession stand visit skills as MLB's wave of rule changes triggers shorter games that players say favor the offense.
Red Sox's Justin Turner feels 'fortunate' after taking pitch to face, getting 16 stitches
MLB // 1 week ago
Red Sox's Justin Turner feels 'fortunate' after taking pitch to face, getting 16 stitches
March 7 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner did not break any bones and feels "fortunate" after he was hit in the face with a pitch during a spring training game that required 16 stitches, he tweeted Tuesday.
Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith agree to $105 million extension
MLB // 1 week ago
Seahawks, quarterback Geno Smith agree to $105 million extension
March 7 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith agreed to a contract extension, the team announced.
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Machado called for first pitch clock violation under baseball's new rules
Feb. 25 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres slugger Manny Machado has committed the first pitch clock violation in a spring training game after he was not set in the batters box when the clock reached 8 seconds.
Phillies' Noah Song released from Navy active duty, reports to spring training
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Phillies' Noah Song released from Navy active duty, reports to spring training
Feb. 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Noah Song was released from active duty in the U.S. Navy and reported to spring training in Clearwater, Fla., the team announced Thursday.
Houston Astros seek to become MLB's first repeat champ in 23 years
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Houston Astros seek to become MLB's first repeat champ in 23 years
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Manager Dusty Baker and Houston Astros players will try to become the first MLB team in 23 years to repeat as champions in 2023. They say chemistry and an ability to replace star players are key attributes for success.
Hawks fire Nate McMillan; ex-Jazz coach Quin Snyder may be eyed for job
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Hawks fire Nate McMillan; ex-Jazz coach Quin Snyder may be eyed for job
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Hawks fired coach Nate McMillan in the middle of his third season, the team announced. Former Utah Jazz coach Quin Snyder is among those linked to the vacancy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bucks' Brook Lopez, Kings' Trey Lyles fight after Giannis Antetokounmpo push
Bucks' Brook Lopez, Kings' Trey Lyles fight after Giannis Antetokounmpo push
Dallas Cowboys, safety Donovan Wilson agree to $24 million deal
Dallas Cowboys, safety Donovan Wilson agree to $24 million deal
Falcons, veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke agree to two-year deal
Falcons, veteran quarterback Taylor Heinicke agree to two-year deal
Lions, ex-Bears RB David Montgomery agree to $18M deal
Lions, ex-Bears RB David Montgomery agree to $18M deal
Free agent DL Dre'Mont Jones to sign with Seahawks for $51.5M
Free agent DL Dre'Mont Jones to sign with Seahawks for $51.5M
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement