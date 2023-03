Dallas Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson (L) was among the best pass rushers at the position last season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Dallas Cowboys and safety Donovan Wilson agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $24 million. Sources told NFL Network, ESPN and The Athletic about the agreement Tuesday afternoon. The pact includes $13.5 million in guarantees. Advertisement

Wilson, 28, joined the Cowboys in the sixth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

The four-year veteran totaled 101 combined tackles, seven tackles for a loss, five sacks, two forced fumbles, two passes defensed, a fumble recovery and an interception in 17 starts last season.

Wilson totaled 203 combined tackles, nine tackles for a loss, 8.5 sacks, six passes defensed, five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries and three interceptions through his first 51 games for the Cowboys.

Wilson was one of the highest-rated pass rushing safeties in the NFL last season, according to Pro Football Focus. His 1,103 snaps were second among Cowboys defenders, behind only cornerback Trevon Diggs, and third overall on the team in 2022-23.