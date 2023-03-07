Trending
MLB
March 7, 2023 / 2:12 PM

Red Sox's Justin Turner feels 'fortunate' after taking pitch to face, getting 16 stitches

By Alex Butler
Longtime Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner signed with the Boston Red Sox this off-season. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
March 7 (UPI) -- Boston Red Sox infielder Justin Turner did not break any bones and feels "fortunate" after he was hit in the face with a pitch during a spring training game that required 16 stitches, he tweeted Tuesday.

Turner sustained the injury in the bottom of the first inning of the Red Sox's 7-1 win over the Detroit Tigers on Monday at JetBlue Park in Fort Myers, Fla.

"Thanks to everyone for all the messages and prayers," Turner tweeted. "I'm feeling very fortunate to come out of yesterday with no breaks and all my chiclets intact.

"The Red Sox medical staff and Lee Health have been absolutely amazing and I'm going to be back out on the field as soon as possible!"

RELATED Phillies' Noah Song released from Navy active duty, reports to spring training

Tigers right-handed pitcher Matt Manning allowed a walk and a single to start the bottom of the first Monday. He then tossed a fastball, which went up and in and hit Turner near his eyes.

Turner fell to the ground as blood spewed from his face. The Red Sox said Turner was taken to a local hospital for treatment on soft tissue injuries and was monitored for a concussion. The team also said at the time that Turner was stable and in "good spirits."

Turner's wife, Kourtney, provided an update Monday night on social media, saying the Red Sox infielder received 16 stitches and returned home. She also said Turner was dealing with a "lot of swelling," but was thankful his scans were clear.

RELATED Houston Astros seek to become MLB's first repeat champ in 23 years

The Red Sox signed Turner, 38, to a one-year, $10 million deal in January. He hit .278 with 13 home runs and 81 RBIs last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time All-Star has a career .289 batting average, with 164 home runs.

The Red Sox will face the Atlanta Braves in a spring training game at 6:05 p.m. EST Tuesday at CoolToday Park in North Port, Fla.

RELATED Red Sox, longtime Dodgers 3B Justin Turner agree to 2-year deal

