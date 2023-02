1/5

Starting pitcher Michael Wacha won 11 games last season for the Boston Red Sox. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres and free agent right-handed pitcher Michael Wacha agreed to a contract Tuesday. Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and the San Diego Union-Tribune about the agreement. Wacha, 31, logged a 3.32 ERA with an 11-2 record in 23 starts last season for the Boston Red Sox. Advertisement

The 10-year veteran spent his first seven seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He also spent time with the New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays. Wacha has a lifetime 4.05 ERA and 74-50 record in 225 career appearances.

He won a career-high 17 games with a 3.38 ERA in 30 starts in 2015 for the Cardinals en route to an All-Star selection. Wacha also won 2013 National League Championship Series MVP honors.

Padres pitchers and catchers who plan to participate in the World Baseball Classic reported to the team's spring training site Monday in Peoria, Ariz. Other Padres pitchers and catchers will report Wednesday to Peoria.