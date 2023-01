1/5

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Twins acquired veteran outfielder Michael A. Taylor in a trade with the Kansas City Royals, the teams announced. The Twins said Monday they will send minor league pitchers Steven Cruz and Evan Sisk to the Royals in exchange for the outfielder. Advertisement

Taylor, 31, hit .254 with nine home runs and 43 RBIs in 124 games last season for the Royals. The nine-year veteran has a career .241 average with 74 homers, 113 doubles, 12 triples, 95 steals and 281 RBIs in 840 games.

Taylor was a sixth-round pick by the Washington Nationals in the 2009 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2014 for the Nationals. He signed with the Royals as a free agent after the 2020 season.

Cruz, 23, was 11-9 with a 4.07 ERA in 120 games over five minor-league seasons. The right-handed pitcher went 1-4 with a 5.14 ERA in 46 games last season for the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. He was the Twins' No. 28 prospect.

Sisk, 25, was 11-8 with a 2.69 ERA in 150 appearances over four minor-league seasons. The left-handed pitcher was a 16th-round pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in the 2018 MLB Draft.

The Twins also designated right-handed pitcher A.J. Alexy for release or assignment to make room for Taylor on their 40-man roster.