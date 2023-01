1/5

Outfielder Tommy Pham (R) hit .234 in 53 games last season for the Boston Red Sox. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 18 (UPI) -- Free agent outfielder Tommy Pham and the New York Mets agreed to a one-year, $6 million contract for the 2023 MLB season. Sources told ESPN, the New York Post and MLB.com about the agreement Wednesday afternoon. The deal is pending a physical. Advertisement

Pham, 34, hit .238 with 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 91 appearances last season for the Cincinnati Reds until he was traded in August to the Boston Red Sox. He went on to hit .234 with six homers and 24 RBIs over his final 53 appearances of the season.

The 9-year veteran hit .229 with 15 home runs, 14 stolen bases and 49 RBIs in 155 games in 2021 for the San Diego Padres.

Pham also spent time with the St. Louis Cardinals and Tampa Bay Rays. He entered the league as a 16th-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2006 MLB Draft.

Pham has a .259 average with 114 home runs in 876 career appearances. He registered at least 20 home runs and 20 RBIs in two separate seasons, with 23 homers and 25 steals in 2017 for the Cardinals and 21 homers and 25 steals in 2019 for the Rays.