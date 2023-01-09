Advertisement
White Sox's Liam Hendriks diagnosed with cancer

Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI
Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Liam Hendriks was an All-Star in each of the last two seasons. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Doctors recently diagnosed Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks with Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, the veteran pitcher announced on Instagram.

Hendriks announced his cancer diagnosis Sunday night. He said he will start treatment Monday.

"Hearing the word 'cancer' came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year," Hendriks wrote on the social media platform. "However, I am resolved to embrace this fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life.

"My treatment begins [Monday], and I am confident that I will make a full recovery and be back on the mound as soon as possible. I know with the support of my wife, my family, my teammates and the Chicago White Sox organization, along with the treatment and care from my doctors, I will get through this."

RELATED Rafael Devers, Red Sox agree to $331M extension

Hendriks, 33, went 4-4 with a 2.81 ERA and 37 saves over 58 appearances last season en route to his second-consecutive All-Star selection. The 12-year veteran went 8-3 with a 2.54 ERA and an American League-best 38 saves in 69 appearances in 2021.

Hendriks made his MLB debut in 2011 for the Minnesota Twins. The two-time American League Reliever of the Year and three-time All-Star also spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics.

He is set to make $13.3 million in 2023 and has a $15 million team option in 2024.

RELATED Atlanta Braves sign catcher Sean Murphy to 6-year, $73 million deal

White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said that the team is "optimistic" Hendriks will pitch again "as soon as viable."

"In the meantime, we all will do everything in our power to support our teammate and his family as they face this challenge, while also respecting their privacy," Hahn said in a news release.

"We do not expect to have any updates on Liam's playing status prior to Opening Day at the very earliest."

RELATED Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer reinstated by Major League Baseball

