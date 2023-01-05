Rafael Devers, Red Sox agree to $331M extension

1/5

Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers hit .295 in 141 games last season. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Third baseman Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox have agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension. Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and USA Today Sports about the agreement Wednesday night. Advertisement

The deal is pending a physical.

Devers, 26, hit .295 with 27 home runs and 88 RBIs in 141 games last season. The two-time All-Star hit .279 with a career-high 38 home runs and 113 RBIs in 156 games in 2021.

Devers hit a career-high .311 in 2019 and owns a career .283 average over six seasons with the Red Sox. He made his MLB debut for the franchise in 2017 and was a member of the 2018 championship-winning squad.

The Red Sox went 78-84 last season and finished last in the American League East.