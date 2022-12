1/5

Veteran pitcher Nathan Eovaldi went 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts last season for the Boston Red Sox. File Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers and free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi agreed to a two-year contract, the team announced. The Rangers announced the deal Tuesday night. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and CBS Sports that the pact is worth $34 million. The deal includes a third-year player option and several performance-based bonuses, which could push its total value to $63 million. Advertisement

Eovaldi will join a Rangers rotation that also features off-season signing Jacob deGrom and fellow starters Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney and Martin Perez.

Eovaldi, 32, logged a 6-3 record and 3.87 ERA in 20 starts last season for the Boston Red Sox. He went 11-0 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts in 2021, en route to an All-Star selection.

He previously spent time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Miami Marlins, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays. The 11-year veteran owns a 67-68 record with a 4.16 ERA over 240 career appearances.