MLB
Dec. 21, 2022 / 7:29 AM

Carlos Correa agrees to join Mets after Giants deal falls through

By Alex Butler
Shortstop Carlos Correa (L) spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c9d56bd3a5cd5c4f7a5e90bd58147fcf/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Free agent infielder Carlos Correa agreed to join the New York Mets after his previous agreement with the San Francisco Giants fell through due to a medical-related issue.

Sources told the New York Post, Washington Post and ESPN about the situation and the 12-year, $315 million agreement Tuesday night.

The transaction is pending a physical.

Correa's deal with the Giants was scheduled to be announced Tuesday morning, but that news conference was postponed. Sources told the aforementioned outlets that an issue arose during Correa's physical examination, which led to his new agreement with the Mets.

Correa, 28, agreed to a 13-year, $350 million deal last week with the Giants.

The star shortstop hit .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs in 136 games last season with the Minnesota Twins. The eight-year veteran spent the 2015 through 2021 seasons with the Houston Astros. Correa signed a one-year, $35.1 million pact with the Twins last off-season.

The two-time All-Star was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft. Correa earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and hit a career-high .315 with 24 home runs in 2017. He smacked a career-high 26 home runs and collected 92 RBIs in his final season with the Astros.

Correa also won a World Series in 2017 with the Astros. He owns a career .279 average over regular-season appearances.

If he passes his physical with the Mets, Correa will reunite with former Astros pitcher Justin Verlander. He also will share an infield with All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor, which could prompt a move to third base.

Rockies trade utility player Connor Joe to Pirates

