Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies traded outfielder-first baseman Connor Joe to the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for minor league pitcher Nick Garcia, the teams announced. The Rockies and Pirates announced the deal Sunday night. Joe, 30, hit .238 with seven home runs and 28 RBIs in 111 games last season for the Rockies. Advertisement

Joe entered the league as the No. 39 overall pick by the Pirates in the 2014 MLB Draft. The Pirates traded him to the Atlanta Braves in 2017, and the Braves then traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2017.

Joe was then selected by the Cincinnati Reds in the 2018 Rule 5 Draft. The Reds traded Joe to the San Francisco Giants in 2019. He was later returned to the Dodgers. Joe opted out of the 2020 season.

Joe announced in March he underwent surgery for testicular cancer. He signed with the Rockies before the 2021 season.

Joe has a career .247 average with 15 home runs and 29 doubles in 182 career appearances.

Garcia, 23, was a third-round pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. The right-handed pitcher went 4-4 with a 3.66 ERA in 25 appearances last season for the Greensboro Grasshoppers, the Pirates' Advanced-A affiliate. He has a 9-8 record with a 3.88 ERA in 46 career minor league appearances.

The Pirates designated right-handed pitcher Nick Mears for assignment to make room for Joe on their 40-man roster.