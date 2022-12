1/2

Carlos Rodon went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts last season for the San Francisco Giants. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees snagged one of the top free agent starting pitchers off the market, agreeing to a six-year, $162 million contract with left hander Carlos Rodon. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and The Athletic about the agreement Thursday night. Rodon, 30, opted out of his contract with the San Francisco Giants after last season. Advertisement

The left-handed starter went 14-8 with a 2.88 ERA in 31 starts last season for the Giants. The two-time All-Star entered the league as the No. 3 overall pick by the Chicago White Sox in the 2014 MLB Draft.

He was part of the White Sox's big-league roster from 2015 through 2021.

Rodon posted a career-low 2.37 ERA with a 13-5 record in 24 starts in 2021. He owns a career 3.60 ERA and 56-46 record in 152 career appearances.