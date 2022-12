1/5

Starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard went 5-2 with a 4.12 ERA in 10 appearances last season for the Philadelphia Phillies. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal with free agent Noah Snydergaard, adding depth to their starting pitcher rotation, which posted MLB's lowest ERA in 2022. Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and The New York Post about the pact Wednesday night. The deal includes an additional $1.5 million in incentives. Advertisement

Syndergaard, 30, went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA in 25 games last season. He started the 2022 campaign with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels traded the right-handed pitcher to the Philadelphia Phillies in August.

Syndergaard was the No. 38 overall pick by the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2010 MLB Draft. The Blue Jays traded Syndergaard to the New York Mets in 2012. He made his MLB in 2015 and was an All-Star in 2016. Syndergaard left the Mets in free agency after the 2021 season.

The 6-foot-6 starting pitcher owns a career 3.42 ERA with a 47-31 record over 121 appearances. The Dodgers are set to feature Julio Urias, Clayton Kershaw, Tony Gonsolin, Dustin May and Syndergaard in their rotation