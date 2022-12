1/5

Shortstop Carlos Correa spent the 2022 season with the Minnesota Twins. File Photo by Kyle Rivas/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Carlos Correa and the San Francisco Giants agreed to a 13-year, $350 million contract, taking one of the top free agents off the market making Correa the highest-paid shortstop in MLB history. Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and ESPN about the agreement Tuesday night. The pact includes no opt-out and a full no-trade clause. Advertisement

Correa, 28, hit .291 with 22 home runs and 664 RBIs in 136 games last season with the Minnesota Twins. The eight-year veteran spent the 2015 through 2021 seasons with the Houston Astros. Correa signed a one-year, $35.1 million pact with the Twins last off-season.

The two-time All-Star was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft. Correa earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2015 and hit a career-high .315 with 24 home runs in 2017. He smacked a career-high 26 home runs and collected 92 RBIs in his final season with the Astros.

Correa also won a World Series in 2017 with the Astros. He owns a career .279 average over regular-season appearances.

The Giants also agreed to deals this off-season with starting pitchers Sean Manea and Ross Stripling and outfielder Mitch Haniger. They also re-signed outfielder Joc Pederson.