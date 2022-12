1/5

Veteran catcher Christian Vazquez helped the Houston Astros win the World Series last postseason. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 13 (UPI) -- Free agent catcher Christian Vazquez and the Minnesota Twins agreed to a three-year, $30 million contract. Sources told ESPN, the New York Post and MLB.com about the deal Monday night. Vazquez hit .274 with nine home runs and 52 RBIs in 119 games last season. The eight-year veteran started the year with the Boston Red Sox, but was traded in August to the Houston Astros. Advertisement

Vazquez hit .235 with three RBIs in six postseason games to help the Astros win the World Series. He also helped the Red Sox win the World Series in 2018.

The Puerto Rico native was a ninth-round pick by the Red Sox in the 2008 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2014. Vazquez hit a career-high .290 in 2017 with the Red Sox. He smacked a career-best 23 home runs and drove in 72 RBIs in 2019.

Vazquez is a career .261 hitter. He clubbed 55 home runs and logged 276 RBIs in his first 733 career appearances.