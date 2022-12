1/5

New York Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo hit .269 over his first seven seasons with the franchise.

Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The New York Mets agreed to deals with two key free agents, bringing back outfielder Brandon Nimmo on an eight-year, $162 million pact and signing right-handed pitcher David Robertson to a one-year, $10 million contract. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com about the deals Thursday night. Nimmo first joined the Mets organization as the No. 13 overall pick in the 2011 MLB Draft. Robertson is set to join his sixth different team in six seasons. Advertisement

Nimmo, 29, hit .274 with 16 homers and 64 RBIs in a career-high 151 games last season. He also led the National League with seven triples. Nimmo hit a career-high .292 with eight home runs and 28 RBIs in 92 games in 2021.

He owns a .269 batting average with 63 home runs, 106 doubles, 23 triples and 213 RBIs in 608 MLB games for the Mets.

#LGM! Glad to be back! Let's go!— Brandon Nimmo (@You_Found_Nimmo) December 9, 2022

Robertson, 27, went 4-3 with a 2.40 ERA and 20 saves in 58 appearances last season. He started the season with the Chicago Cubs, but was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August.

The 2011 All-Star also spent time with the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Tampa Bay Rays over his 14-year MLB career.

Robertson owns a career 2.89 ERA, with a 57-36 record and 157 saves in 731 MLB appearances. He logged a career-low 1.08 ERA during his 2011 All-Star campaign with the Yankees. He also won a World Series in 2009 with the Yankees.