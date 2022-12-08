Padres, free agent SS Xander Bogaerts agree to $280M deal

1/5

Free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts opted to leave the Boston Red Sox to sign with the San Diego Padres. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres agreed to an 11-year, $280 million contract with free agent shortstop Xander Bogaerts. Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and ESPN about the deal Wednesday night. Advertisement

The four-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion hit .307 with 15 home runs and 73 RBIs in 150 games last season for the Boston Red Sox. Bogaerts, a career .292 hitter, smashed 156 home runs in 1,264 appearances with the Red Sox.

Bogaerts made his MLB debut with the Red Sox in 2013. He hit a career-high .320 in 2015. He also claimed five Silver Slugger Awards over his 10-year tenure with the American League East franchise.

Bogaerts arrival in San Diego is expected prompt a move to the outfield for Padres infielder Fernando Tatis Jr. Ha-Seong Kim is expected to play second base. Jake Croneworth will likely play first base in 2023 for the Padres.

Bogaerts' deal includes a full no-trade clause and no opt-outs.