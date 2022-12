1/5

Veteran closer Kenley Jansen went 5-2 with a 3.38 ERA last season for the Atlanta Braves. File Photo by Anthony Stalcup/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with free agent closer Kenley Jansen. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the New York Post about the agreement Wednesday morning. Jansen, 35, led the National League with 41 saves and 54 games finished for the Atlanta Braves in 2022. Advertisement

The 13-year veteran spent his first 12 seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jansen's 573 games finished are the most among active players. His 391 career saves are second-most among active players and the eighth-most in MLB history.

The right-handed relief pitcher has a career 2.46 ERA in 766 appearances.

Jansen is a three-time All-Star and two-time Reliever of the Year Award winner. He also won the World Series in 2020 with the Dodgers.

The Red Sox owned the fifth-worst bullpen in baseball, with a 4.59 ERA last season. They signed right-handed relief pitcher Chris Martin last week. Martin, 36, went 4-1 with a 3.05 ERA in 60 games last season, which he split between the Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.