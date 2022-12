1/5

Starting pitcher Taijuan Walker went 12-5 last season for the New York Mets. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and free agent right-handed pitcher Taijuan Walker agreed to a four-year, $72 million contract. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com about the pact Tuesday night. Walker, 30, went 12-5 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts last season for the New York mets. Advertisement

Walker went 7-11 with a 4.47 ERA in 30 appearances in 2021, en route to his first All-Star selection. He owns a career 54-50 record with a 3.89 ERA in 167 games.

The 10-year veteran was the No. 43 overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2013 for the Seattle Mariners. The Mariners traded Walker to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2016. He later re-signed with the Mariners in 2020 as a free agent.

The Mariners traded Walker for a second time a few months later to the Toronto Blue Jays. He signed with the Mets in 2021 as a free agent.

The Phillies reached the agreement with Walker just one day after they agreed to sign All-Star infielder Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million contract.