Outfielder Mitch Haniger hit .246 over 57 games last season for the Seattle Mariners. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants agreed to three-year, $43.3 million contract with free agent outfielder Mitch Haniger, the team announced. The Giants announced the deal Tuesday night. The pact includes an opt-out after the 2024 season. Haniger is set to make $5 million in 2023, $17 million in 2024 and $15.5 million in 2025. Advertisement

Haniger, 31, hit .246 with 11 home runs and 34 RBIs in 57 games last season for the Seattle Mariners. He hit .253 with a career-high 39 home runs and 100 RBIs in 157 games in 2021 for the Mariners.

Haniger entered the league as the No. 38 overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2012 MLB Draft. The Brewers traded Haniger to the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2014. The Diamondbacks traded the outfielder to the Mariners in 2016.

Haniger hit a career-high .285 with 26 home runs and 93 RBIs in 157 games in 2018 for the Mariners, en route to his lone All-Star selection.