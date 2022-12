1/5

Veteran outfielder Cody Bellinger agreed to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- The Chicago Cubs made additions to their starting rotation and offensive arsenal, agreeing to contracts with free agent pitcher Jameson Taillon and outfielder Cody Bellinger. Sources told ESPN, MLB.com and the New York Post about the agreements Tuesday night. Taillon agreed to a four-year, $68 million pact. Bellinger agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million contract. Advertisement

Taillon, 31, went 14-5 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts last season for the New York Yankees. He joined the Yankees in a 2021 trade from the Pittsburgh Pirates. The right-handed pitcher, who made his MLB debut in 2016, is 51-35 with a 3.84 ERA over 143 career starts.

Bellinger, 27, joined the Los Angeles Dodgers as a fourth-round pick in the 2013 MLB Draft. The 2019 National League MVP hit .210 with 19 home runs, 68 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 144 games last season for the Dodgers.

Bellinger, a two-time All-Star, owns a career .248 batting average, with 152 home runs and 62 stolen bases in 745 games since 2017. He hit .305 with a career-high 37 home runs and 115 RBIs in 156 games during his MVP campaign.

The 2017 National League Rookie of the Year also claimed a Gold Glove Award, Silver Slugger Award and was the 2018 NLCS MVP. He won a World Series with the Dodgers in 2020.