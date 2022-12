1/5

Shortstop Trea Turner led the National League with 708 plate appearances last season while with the Los Angeles Dodgers. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner agreed to an 11-year, $300 million pact, taking one of MLB's top free agents off the market. Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and MLB.com about the pact on Monday. The deal includes a full no-trade clause and is pending a physical. Advertisement

Turner, 29, hit .298 in a National League-leading 652 at-bats and 708 plate appearances in 160 games last season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time All-Star also hit 21 home runs and logged 100 RBIs. Turner totaled 27 stolen bases and 194 hits in 2022.

The eight-year veteran hit an MLB-best .328 with a league-high 195 hits in 2021. He also stole a National League-high 32 bases two seasons ago. Turner made his MLB debut in 2015 with the Washington Nationals. The Nationals sent the star infielder and Cy Young Award-winning pitcher Max Scherzer to the Dodgers in 2021 as part of a six-player trade.

Turner owns a .302 average, with 124 home runs and 230 stolen bases in 849 career appearances. He will now join a potent Phillies lineup, which already includes two-time MVP Bryce Harper, reigning National League home run leader Kyle Schwarber, All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto and sluggers Rhys Hoskins and Nick Castellanos.

Turner and Harper also were teammates from 2015 through 2018 while with the Washington Nationals.