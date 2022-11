1/5

The Miami Marlins and manager Don Mattingly parted ways this off-season. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Toronto Blue Jays hired former Miami Marlins manager Don Mattingly as their bench coach, the team announced Wednesday. "It was great getting to know Don throughout this process and we are very excited about the experience he brings with him, from the variety of roles he has had over the years," Blue Jays manager John Schneider said in a news release.

"The organization and I are looking forward to his impact on the players and staff, as we look ahead to an exciting 2023 season."

The Marlins and Mattingly announced in September that they mutually agreed to part ways. Mattingly, 61, posted a 437-583 record in seven seasons with the franchise. He previously went 446-363 in five seasons as manager of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Mattingly played for the New York Yankees from 1982 through 1995. He went on to serve as a special instructor and hitting coach for the Yankees from 2004 through 2007. Mattingly became the Dodgers' hitting coach before he was promoted to manager. He had joined the Marlins in 2016.