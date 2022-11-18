Trending
MLB
Nov. 18, 2022 / 8:31 AM

Arizona Diamondbacks trade for Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis

By Alex Butler
1/3
Outfielder Kyle Lewis won American League MVP honors in 2020 while with the Seattle Mariners. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/274d97166278a0da7846e66e6594233a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Outfielder Kyle Lewis won American League MVP honors in 2020 while with the Seattle Mariners. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 18 (UPI) -- The Arizona Diamondbacks acquired former American League Rookie of the Year Kyle Lewis in a trade from the Seattle Mariners, the teams announced.

The teams announced the trade Thursday night. The Mariners sent the Diamondbacks outfielder/catcher Cooper Hummel in the swap.

Lewis, 27, hit just .143 with three home runs and five RBIs in 18 games last season for the Mariners. The outfielder missed time over the past two seasons due to a knee injury and concussion.

Lewis hit .262 with 11 homers and 28 RBIs in 58 games during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, which led to American League Rookie of the Year honors. He hit .246 with five homers and 11 RBIs in 36 games in 2021.

RELATED MLB: Aaron Judge, Paul Goldschmidt claim MVP honors

He entered the league as the No. 11 overall pick by the Mariners in the 2016 MLB Draft.

"We felt like he was a good fit for us," Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said, according to MLB.com. "We're taking a shot at some upside here with the power potential, he's gotten on base when healthy, and we feel like this is a good opportunity for us acquire some potential impact.

"He seems like he's healthy right now, finished the season healthy. The concussion was a little bit of an outlier when he got hit, but we're going to work hard to stay on top of [his health] and how that kind of fits from a playing time standpoint and a use standpoint. But when he's in the lineup he's a good fit for our team."

RELATED Marlins' Alcantara, Astros' Verlander snag Cy Young Awards

Hummel, 27, hit .176 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 66 games last season. He entered the league as an 18th-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2016 MLB Draft. The Brewers traded Hummel to the Diamondbacks in 2021.

RELATED Blue Jays trade All-Star OF Teoscar Hernandez to Mariners

