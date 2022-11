1/5

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara totaled an MLB-high six complete games in 2022. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Sandy Alcantara of the Miami Marlins and Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros each received all 30 first-place votes to claim respective National League and American League Cy Young Award honors for the 2022 season. Baseball Writers Association of America voters rewarded the aces Wednesday on MLB Network. Atlanta Braves pitcher Max Fried finished second in the National League. Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease finished second in the American League. Advertisement

Alcantara, 27, is the first Cy Young Award winner in Marlins history, Verlander, 39, is a three-time honoree and the first player to earn the award after pitching zero innings the previous season.

Alcantara logged a 2.28 ERA and 14-9 record in 32 starts. He led MLB with six complete games, 228.2 innings pitched, 886 batters faced and six complete games. He also totaled a career-high 207 strikeouts and allowed just 67 runs.

Verlander went 18-4 with a league-best 1.75 ERA over 28 starts. He also earned two postseason wins to help the Astros secure a World Series title. He totaled 185 strikeouts over 175 innings during the regular season.

Verlander is the 11th player to claim three Cy Young Awards. Roger Clemens, Randy Johnson, Steve Carlton, Greg Maddux, Clayton Kershaw, Sandy Koufax, Pedro Martinez, Jim Palmer, Max Scherzer and Tom Seaver are the other players

MVP Award winners will be announced at 6 p.m. EST Thursday on MLB Network.