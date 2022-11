1/5

Starting pitcher Jake Odorizzi spent the 2021 season with the Houston Astros. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves traded pitcher Jake Odorizzi and cash to the Texas Rangers in exchange for pitcher Kolby Allard, the teams announced Wednesday night. Odorizzi, 32, logged a 4.40 ERA and 6-6 record in 22 starts last season. He started the campaign with the Houston Astros, but was traded to the Braves in August. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound starting pitcher owns a 3.99 ERA and a 74-69 record in 241 career appearances, including 237 starts. Advertisement

Odorizzi entered the league as the No. 32 overall pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2008 MLB Draft. The Brewers traded the right-handed pitcher to the Kansas City Royals in 2010. He made his MLB debut in 2012, but was traded again the next off-season to the Tampa Bay Rays.

Odorizzi was traded for a third time in 2018, when the Rays sent him to the Minnesota Twins. He joined the Astros in 2021 as a free agent.

The 11-year veteran went 15-7 with a 3.51 ERA in 30 starts in 2019 for the Twins en route to his lone All-Star selection.

Odorizzi's exercised a $12.5 million player option for 2023 before Wednesday's deal was completed.

Allard, 25, was the No. 14 overall pick by the Braves in the 2015 MLB Draft. The left-handed pitcher made his debut for the Braves in 2018. The Braves traded Allard to the Rangers in 2019.

Allard went 1-2 with a 7.29 ERA in 10 appearances last season. He owns a 9-23 record with a 6.07 ERA in 65 appearances for his career.