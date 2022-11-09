Trending
Nov. 9, 2022

Astros, manager Dusty Baker agree to contract extension

By Alex Butler
Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker led the team to the second title in franchise history this postseason. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9c87d7f6b4df5110a2e16c410108df28/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- Manager Dusty Baker and the Houston Astros agreed to a one-year contract extension, the World Series champions announced Wednesday.

Baker, 73, told reporters at a news conference that it's "to be determined" if he will return in 2024.

"I'm happy to be back," Baker said. "I had an idea I'd be back, but I wanted to complete the task we had at hand."

Baker, who was hired in 2020, led the Astros to a 230-154 record over three seasons. The Astros reached the postseason in all three and appeared in the last two World Series.

Baker led the Astros to 106 regular-season wins, the second-most in franchise history, in 2022. They went 11-2 this postseason, including their World Series triumph over the Philadelphia Phillies in six games.

"We are certainly excited to have Dusty back," Astros owner Jim Crane said. It was a great season. ... He has really done a lot for the team."

Baker was a manager for 24 seasons before his first World Series win, serving as manager of the San Francisco Giants for 10 seasons at the start of his managerial career.

He also coached the Chicago Cubs for four seasons, the Cincinnati Reds for six seasons and the Washington Nationals for two seasons.

Baker was a two-time All-Star and 1981 World Series champion over a 19-year playing career. He spent eight seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers, eight with the Atlanta Braves, two with the Oakland Athletics and one with the Giants.

The former Gold Glove outfielder hit .278 with 242 home runs and 137 stolen bases over his playing career.

RELATED World Series: Javier, Astros no-hit Phillies for Game 4 win

Baker has 2,093-1,790 record over his nearly three-decade managerial career.

Alvarez leads Astros past Phillies for World Series title World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5

