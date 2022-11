1/5

New York Mets closer Edwin Diaz is now under contract through 2027. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 7 (UPI) -- The New York Mets and star closer Edwin Diaz agreed to a five-year, $102 million contact. The deal, which is pending a physical, will make Diaz the highest-paid closer in MLB history. Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic about the pact Sunday night. Diaz became a free agent Sunday, one day after the final game of the World Series. Advertisement

Diaz, 28, logged a 1.31 ERA and recorded 32 saves in 61 appearances in 2022. He also earned his second All-Star selection. The right-handed relief pitcher made $10 million in 2022. He is now under contract with the Mets through the 2027 campaign.

Diaz was a third-round pick by the Seattle Mariners in the 2012 MLB Draft. He made his MLB debut in 2016 for the Mariners.

The Mariners traded Diaz and veteran second baseman Robinson Cano, along with sending cash, to the Mets in 2018 in exchange for outfielders Jay Bruce and Jarred Kelenic and pitchers Gerson Bautista, Justin Dunn and Anthony Swarzak.

Advertisement

The Mets had the third-best bullpen in the National League in 2022, with a 3.55 ERA. They went 101-61 in the regular season and finished second in the National League East behind the Atlanta Braves.

The San Diego Padres beat the Mets in the best-of-five game National League Wild Card series. MLB Pitchers and catchers will report in mid-February for spring training.