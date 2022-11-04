Trending
Nov. 4, 2022 / 12:39 AM

World Series: Pena, Altuve lead Astros over Phillies in Game 5

By Alex Butler
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.
Houston Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena hits a solo home run in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 5 of the 2022 World Series on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 4 (UPI) -- Jeremy Pena homered and drove in two runs and Jose Altuve scored twice to lead the Houston Astors past the Philadelphia Phillies 3-2 in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday in Philadelphia.

The Astros now lead the best-of-seven game series 3-2. Game 6 will be Saturday in Houston.

"The intensity was there from the jump," Pena told Fox Sports. "They have a great ball club and they battled and we did the same.

"We knew it wasn't going to be easy, but I'm glad we came out on top tonight."

RELATED World Series: Harper powers Game 3 win, Phillies take 2-1 lead over Astros

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander allowed four hits and one run over five innings Thursday at Citizens Bank Park. Pena went 3 for 4. Altuve went 2 for 4 with a walk.

Altuve doubled off Phillies starter Noah Syndergaard in the first at-bat of the night. Pena followed with a single, which plated Altuve.

Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber led off the bottom of the first with a 368-foot solo homer to right.

RELATED MLB World Series postponement should favor Phillies pitchers

The game stayed tied through the next two innings. Syndergaard earned an 0-2 count on Pena to start the fourth inning.

The Astros shortstop then battled back to even the count and smashed a 2-2 Syndergaard curveball to left field for a 350-foot, go-ahead homer.

The Astros added to their lead in the top of the eighth. Phillies relief pitcher Seranthony Hernandez walked Altuve to start the inning. Pena followed with a single to right.

RELATED World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros

Altuve came around to score four pitches later when Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez grounded out to first base.

The Astros carried a two-run lead into the bottom of the inning. Astros relief pitcher Rafael Montero walked Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos to start the half-inning. He then struck out Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and walked shortstop Bryson Stott.

Second baseman Jean Segura then ripped a clutch RBI single to right field, which cut the deficit to one.

Astros reliever Ryan Pressly then retired outfielder Brandon Marsh and Schwarber to end the inning, with the Phillies stranding two runners on base.

The Phillies threatened again in the bottom of the final frame, but couldn't tie the score.

Pressly struck out first baseman Rhys Hoskins to start the bottom of the ninth. Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto came up to the plate for the next at-bat.

Realmuto went on to crush a 1-1 slider deep to right field. The ball was headed toward the outfield wall before right fielder Chas McCormick reached up and made a sensational leaping catch for an out.

Pressly hit designated hitter Bryce Harper with a pitch in the next exchange, putting the tying run on base. Castellanos then grounded out to Pena for the final out of the night.

Pressly did not allow a hit or a run over the final 1 2/3 innings to pick up his fifth save this postseason. Syndergaard allowed three hits and two runs over three innings in his start for the Phillies.

Game 6 will be at 8:03 p.m. EDT Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Game 7, if necessary, will be at the same time Sunday in Houston. All World Series games will air on Fox.

World Series: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on November 2, 2022. The Astros delivered the first combined no-hitter in World Series history and beat the Phillies 5-0. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

