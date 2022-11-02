Trending
MLB
Nov. 2, 2022 / 11:53 PM

World Series: Javier, Astros no-hit Phillies for Game 4 win

By Alex Butler
1/5
Houston Astros starting pitcher Cristian Javier throws in the fifth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the 2022 World Series on Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/72e1b342cd108206aeff7fa3a242f2e5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 2 (UPI) -- Starter Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros bullpen teamed up to throw the first combined no-hitter in World Series history and fueled a 5-0 Game 4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday in Philadelphia.

"I just came out trying to be positive," Javier told Fox Sports. "I tried to take the strike zone. It's funny, my parents told me I was going to throw a no-hitter.

"Thanks to God, I was able to accomplish that."

The Astros pitchers combined to throw just the second overall no-hitter in World Series history. Don Larsen pitched the first World Series no-hitter in 1956 for the New York Yankees.

Javier issued nine strikeouts, two walks and earned strikes on 63 of his 97 pitches Wednesday at Citizens Bank Park. Astros relievers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly pitched for the final three innings to complete the rare feat.

"I think he has the best fastball I've ever seen," Astros catcher Christian Vazquez said of Javier's best pitch. "That's how special he is. Whoever was in the batter's box, it was going to be effective and do the job."

The best-of-seven game series is now tied 2-2. Game 5 will be Thursday in Philadelphia.

RELATED MLB World Series postponement should favor Phillies pitchers

Third baseman Alex Bregman plated two runs for the Astros. Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel went 2 for 4 with an RBI in the victory. Shortstop Jeremy Pena also logged two hits for the Phillies.

Neither team scored through the first four innings. The Astros then broke the game open in the fifth.

Center fielder Chas McCormick, second baseman Jose Altuve and Pena started the inning with three-consecutive singles off Phillies starter Aaron Nola to load the bases.

RELATED World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros

The Phillies then replaced Nola with relief pitcher Jose Alvarado. Alvarado hit designated hitter Yordan Alvarez with a sinker on his first toss, which brought in the game's first run.

Bregman followed with a two-run single to right. Right fielder Kyle Tucker hit an RBI sacrifice fly two pitches later for a four-run edge. Gurriel brought in the final run of the night with an RBI single in the next at-bat.

Nola allowed seven hits and three runs over four innings. He did not issue a walk and totaled four strikeouts, but moved to 2-2 this postseason. Phillies star catcher J.T. Realmuto went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in the loss.

Left fielder Kyle Schwarber, designated hitter Bryce harper and center fielder Brandon Marsh were the only Phillies hitters to reach base in the loss. They each drew walks.

Game 5 will be at 8:03 p.m. EDT Thursday in Philadelphia.

