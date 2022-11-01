Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Nov. 1, 2022 / 9:19 AM

MLB World Series postponement should favor Phillies pitchers

By Alex Butler
1/5
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez will start Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f7e12045993facca5fb1118545b86c01/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Ranger Suarez will start Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday in Philadelphia. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 1 (UPI) -- MLB's decision to push remaining World Series games back by one day due to a Game 3 weather interruption will give all pitchers extra day of rest, but most likely gives the Philadelphia Phillies' more shallow staff extra help.

The Phillies were scheduled to host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the series Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. Game 3 of the tied best-of-seven game series now be played at 8:03 p.m. EDT Tuesday in Philadelphia.

Advertisement

Game 4 was moved Wednesday and Game 5 to Thursday in Philadelphia. The final two games of the series, if necessary, will be Saturday and Sunday in Houston.

All World Series games will still air on Fox.

The Phillies went with starter Aaron Nola in their Game 1 win Friday in Houston. The Astros started ace Justin Verlander in that loss. Framber Valdez allowed just four hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings to lead the Astros to a Game 2 win. The Phillies started Zack Wheeler in that loss.

Advertisement

The Phillies initially planned to start Noah Syndergaard, but to use a bullpen-heavy strategy in Game 3, after they used projected starter Ranger Suarez out of the bullpen in Game 1.

The extra day of rest instead allows the Phillies to bring back Suarez as a starter, which could tax their bullpen less. Vital bullpen arms Jose Alvardo, Seranthony Dominguez, Zach Eflin and David Robertson now could see more work later in the series.

RELATED NLCS hero Bryce Harper, World Series bound Phillies 'never doubted identity'

The Astros have an MLB-best 0.89 bullpen ERA this postseason. The Phillies bullpen has a 2.65 ERA this postseason and led the league with 51 innings pitched.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson told reporters Monday that Suarez now is in the picture for a potential Game 7 start.

The Phillies plan to start Nola again in Game 4 after he gets his usual four days of rest between assignments. They plan to start Syndergaard in Game 5, if he isn't used as a bullpen option in Game 3 or Game 4.

RELATED Baseball's ALCS, NLCS lead weekend sports slate

The series shuffle will provide and additional day of rest for Wheeler, the Phillies' Game 6 starter. Thomson said Wheeler was "fatigued."

Advertisement

"He is fine," Thomson told reporters, when asked about Wheeler. "It's late in the season. His velocity has dropped a little bit. He's fatigued. I just feel like he needs more time."

Phillies pitcher Kyle Gibson isn't expected to start, but could in Game 5, if necessary. Thomson said Gibson should be used out of the bullpen as a long reliever.

Nola allowed six hits and five runs in the Phillies' Game 1 win. The All-Star right-handed pitcher went 11-13 with a 3.25 ERA this season. He has a career postseason 4.57 ERA over four games.

Wheeler went 12-7 with a 2.82 ERA this season. The All-Star right-handed pitcher is 1-2 with a 2.67 ERA over five postseason games.

Syndergaard, a right-handed pitcher, went 10-10 with a 3.94 ERA this season. The 2016 All-Star has a career 2.30 ERA over eight postseason appearances. He allowed seven hits and three runs in a World Series appearance in 2015 for the New York Mets.

Astros manager Dusty Baker said his team didn't need rest. He told reporters that Lance McCullers Jr. will still start Game 3, as planned. Cristian Javier is expected to start Game 4. The Astros plan to start Verlander in Game 5. Valdez would likely start Game 6. McCullers could be the Astros' Game 7 starter.

Advertisement

Verlander went 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA in regular season. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is 1-0 with a 7.20 ERA in three starts this postseason. He is 0-6 with a 6.07 ERA in eight World Series appearances. The right-handed ace allowed six hits and five runs in Game 1.

McCullers went 4-2 with a 2.27 ERA in eight games this season. The All-Star left-handed pitcher has a 2-2 record with a 2.77 ERA in 18 postseason appearances. He is 1-0 with a 2.52 ERA in two World Series appearances.

Javier went 11-9 with a 2.54 ERA this season. The right-handed pitcher is 3-1 with a 2.70 ERA in 13 postseason appearances. He is 0-1 with a 12 ERA in three World Series showings.

Valdez went 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA this season. The All-Star left-handed pitcher owns a 3.59 ERA and 6-2 record over 12 postseason games. He is 1-1 with a 9.00 ERA in three World Series appearances.

"I don't think we need rest right now," Baker said. "We've had plenty of rest. It's just a temporary postponement. We will just take it as that and come out ready to play."

World Series

Times EDT/EST

Tuesday

Game 3 at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Advertisement

Wednesday

Game 4 at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Thursday

Game 5 at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Saturday

Game 6 (if necessary) at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Sunday

Game 7 (if necessary) at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

World Series: Philadelphia Phillies vs. Houston Astros

Houston Astros Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning as the Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-1 in game two of the 2022 World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Saturday, October 29, 2022. The best-of-seven series is tied 1-1. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros

Latest Headlines

World Series: Valdez pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 2
MLB // 2 days ago
World Series: Valdez pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 2
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Framber Valdez allowed just four hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings to carry the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday in Houston. The series is now tied 1-1.
World Series: Realmuto, Phillies rally for Game 1 win vs. Astros
MLB // 3 days ago
World Series: Realmuto, Phillies rally for Game 1 win vs. Astros
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto hit an opposite-field, 346-foot home run to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-5 comeback victory over the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Houston.
World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros
MLB // 4 days ago
World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros
Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A historic underdog and a top-seeded, perennial contender will face off when the No. 6-seeded Philadelphia Phillies meet the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, which will start Friday and could run through Nov. 5.
New Marlins manager Skip Schumaker aims to deliver 'sustainable culture'
MLB // 6 days ago
New Marlins manager Skip Schumaker aims to deliver 'sustainable culture'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- New Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who was hired this week to replace Don Mattingly, says he wants to deliver a "sustainable culture" to the South Florida franchise.
NLCS hero Bryce Harper, World Series bound Phillies 'never doubted identity'
MLB // 1 week ago
NLCS hero Bryce Harper, World Series bound Phillies 'never doubted identity'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper, who led the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a go-ahead homer in the NLCS, said his team "never doubted" its identity, despite firing a manager and injuries to key players earlier this year.
Astros continue perfect postseason, sweep Yankees for World Series spot
MLB // 1 week ago
Astros continue perfect postseason, sweep Yankees for World Series spot
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jeremy Pena hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros bullpen protected a late lead to secure an ALCS sweep of the New York Yankees and claim a spot in the 2022 World Series.
Baseball's ALCS, NLCS lead weekend sports slate
MLB // 1 week ago
Baseball's ALCS, NLCS lead weekend sports slate
MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Four MLB teams will battle in respective best-of-seven game ALCS and NLCS matchups to headline this weekend's sports schedule. The first weekend NBA games from the 2022-23 season and the MLS Cup playoffs also will air.
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
MLB // 1 week ago
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1
MLB // 1 week ago
ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Verlander allowed just three hits and one run over six innings and the Houston Astros used a trio of late homers to beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Stanton, Judge power Yankees past Guardians, into ALCS
MLB // 1 week ago
Stanton, Judge power Yankees past Guardians, into ALCS
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Stanton smashed a three-run homer in the first inning to spark a dominant win over the Cleveland Guardians in an ALDS finale, guiding the New York Yankees into an ALCS matchup with the Houston Astros.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Michigan St. suspends 4 football players for tunnel scuffle with Michigan's McBurrows
Michigan St. suspends 4 football players for tunnel scuffle with Michigan's McBurrows
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
Kupp, Parker, Watson among players injured in NFL's Week 8
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin after 3-5 start
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper help Browns bludgeon Bengals
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
49ers' Christian McCaffrey matches LaDainian Tomlinson feat with TD trio vs. Rams
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement