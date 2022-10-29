Advertisement
Oct. 29, 2022 / 11:40 PM

World Series: Valdez pitches Astros past Phillies in Game 2

By Alex Butler
Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws in the first inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/e434bcc9acf35cbd3c22d7845d419e39/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Framber Valdez allowed just four hits and one run over 6 1/3 innings to carry the Houston Astros past the Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 in Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday in Houston. The series is now tied 1-1.

"His sinker was good. His breaking ball, once he got tired, was excellent," Astros manager Dusty Baker told Fox, when asked about Valdez. "This guy prides himself on quality starts."

Valdez issued nine strikeouts, three walks and threw 41 of his 69 pitches for strikes. He also allowed just one hit through the first four innings.

The best-of-seven game series will now head to Philadelphia for the next three games.

The Astros jumped on Phillies starter Zack Wheeler early on. Second baseman Jose Altuve, shortstop Jeremy Pena and designated hitter Yordan Alvarez hit three-consecutive doubles to lead off the game.

Those hits led to three runs in the first inning. Third baseman Alex Bregman smacked a 405-foot, two-run homer in the fifth to push the Astros lead to five runs.

Second baseman Jean Segura brought in the Phillies' first run with an RBI sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh.

Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm scored on a throwing error in the top of the ninth for the final run of the night.

Altuve went 3 for 4 with a run scored for the Astros. He was the only player with more than one hit in the game. Alvarez went 1 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI.

Wheeler allowed six hits and five runs over five innings for the Phillies.

Game 3 of the best-of-seven game series will beat at 8:03 p.m. EDT Monday in Philadelphia.

