Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 28, 2022 / 4:00 AM

World Series: Underdog Phillies hope to stay hot vs. perfect Astros

By Alex Butler
1/5
First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies are the first No. 6 seed in MLB history to advance to the World Series. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/65d2ad3a2b64c853f22c9b46a3265834/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies are the first No. 6 seed in MLB history to advance to the World Series. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 28 (UPI) -- A historic underdog and a top-seeded, perennial contender will face off when the No. 6 seeded Philadelphia Phillies meet the Houston Astros in the 2022 World Series, which will start Friday and could run through Nov. 5.

The Astros, who are undefeated (7-0) this postseason, will host the Phillies in Game 1 at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Each game in the best-of-seven series is scheduled to start at 8:03 p.m. Eastern time and will air on Fox.

Advertisement

"We always believed. There was no emotion that it wasn't going to happen," Phillies designated hitter Bryce Harper told Fox Sunday in an on-field interview after Game 5 of the NLCS.

"We've got four more. Let's go get it."

RELATED NLCS hero Bryce Harper, World Series bound Phillies 'never doubted identity'

The Astros are heavy favorites to win the Commissioner's Trophy. They will make their fourth World Series appearance in six years and attempt to gain their second title.

Advertisement

The Phillies also have two titles, with the last coming in 2008. They are the first team in MLB history to make the World Series as a No. 6 seed.

MLB extended its standard playoff field to 12 teams for the first time this postseason. Ten teams were in the field in 2021, while the COVID-19-impacted 2020 postseason had 16 teams. Previous postseasons involved two, four, eight or 10 teams.

RELATED Baseball's ALCS, NLCS lead weekend sports slate

The Phillies went 87-75 and finished in third place in the National League East division standings. They then beat the third-seeded St. Louis Cardinals in the best-of-three game Wild Card series.

The Phillies beat the No. 2 Atlanta Braves, the reigning World Series champions, 3-1 in the best-of-five NLDS. They then beat the No. 5 San Diego Padres in the NLCS, winning that best-of-seven series 4-1.

The Astros swept the No. 5 Seattle Mariners in the ALDS and swept the No. 2 New York Yankees in the ALCS.

RELATED Stanton, Judge power Yankees past Guardians, into ALCS

"This our second year in a row [at the World Series]," Astros manager Dusty Baker said Monday. "It's had to do. It's a long road to get here. There is a lot that happens in the months from spring training. We persevered and we stayed together."

Advertisement

The Astros earned home-field advantage, which means they will host the first two games of the World Series. They also could host Game 6 and Game 7, if the series is extended.

Game 1 ticket prices on the secondary marked ranged from $544 to about $16,000 earlier this week. Ticket prices for Game 3 in Philadelphia ranged from $850 to $9,000.

The Astros went an American League-best 106-56 this season. They also went 59-26 this year in Houston, including the postseason, tying the New York Yankees for the most home victories.

The Phillies went 52-34 in their 86 games in Philadelphia.

Aaron Nola is expected to start Game 1 for the Phillies. He is 2-1 with a 3.12 ERA and 18 strikeouts this postseason.

Fellow right-handed pitcher Justin Verlander is expected to start for the Astros. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is 1-0 with a 6.30 ERA and 14 strikeouts this postseason.

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler, who pitched Sunday in Game 5 of the NLCS, could pitch in Game 2. The right-handed pitcher is 1-1 with a 1.78 ERA and 25 strikeouts this postseason.

Left-handed pitcher Framber Valdez could start Game 2 for the Astros. He is 1-0 with a 1.42 ERA and 15 strikeouts this postseason.

Advertisement

The Phillies lead the National League with a .237 batting average so far in the playoffs. The Astros hit .227 through their seven playoff games, third-best in the league. The Phillies also hit a league-high 16 homers and 23 doubles and drove in 57 runs this postseason.

Astros pitchers logged a 1.88 ERA this postseason, the second-best mark of the 12-team playoff field. The Astros bullpen logged a league-best 0.82 ERA and allowed just three runs in 33 innings. The Phillies bullpen logged a 3.19 ERA with 15 runs allowed in 42.1 playoff innings.

Astros and Phillies starters ranked third and fourth in MLB with respective 2.77 and 2.96 ERAs.

Harper, the reigning National League MVP, hit .419 through 11 playoff games, the second-best average this postseason. His 18 hits were the most in baseball. He also tied teammate Rhys Hoskins with an MLB-best five home runs and 11 RBIs.

The Astros lineup features three players who hit .300 or better through their seven playoff games, with Jeremy Pena (.303), Alex Bregman (.333) and Yuli Gurriel (.367).

Harper is the only Phillies batter who logged an average better than .257.

World Series

Times EDT/EST

Friday

Game 1: Phillies at Astros at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Advertisement

Saturday

Game 2: Phillies at Astros at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Monday

Game 3: Astros at Phillies at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Tuesday

Game 4: Astros at Phillies at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Nov. 2

Game 5 (if neccesary): Astros at Phillies at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Nov. 4

Game 6 (if necessary): Phillies at Astros at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

Nov. 5

Game 7 (if necessary): Phillies at Astros at 8:03 p.m. on Fox

This week in Major League Baseball

Houston Astros closing pitcher Ryan Pressly reacts after striking out the Seattle Mariners' Ty France to end the game in their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday. The Astros won 4-2 and took a 2-0 lead in the series. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

New Marlins manager Skip Schumaker aims to deliver 'sustainable culture'
MLB // 1 day ago
New Marlins manager Skip Schumaker aims to deliver 'sustainable culture'
Oct. 26 (UPI) -- New Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who was hired this week to replace Don Mattingly, says he wants to deliver a "sustainable culture" to the South Florida franchise.
NLCS hero Bryce Harper, World Series bound Phillies 'never doubted identity'
MLB // 3 days ago
NLCS hero Bryce Harper, World Series bound Phillies 'never doubted identity'
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper, who led the Philadelphia Phillies to the World Series with a go-ahead homer in the NLCS, said his team "never doubted" its identity, despite firing a manager and injuries to key players earlier this year.
Astros continue perfect postseason, sweep Yankees for World Series spot
MLB // 3 days ago
Astros continue perfect postseason, sweep Yankees for World Series spot
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jeremy Pena hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros bullpen protected a late lead to secure an ALCS sweep of the New York Yankees and claim a spot in the 2022 World Series.
Baseball's ALCS, NLCS lead weekend sports slate
MLB // 1 week ago
Baseball's ALCS, NLCS lead weekend sports slate
MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Four MLB teams will battle in respective best-of-seven game ALCS and NLCS matchups to headline this weekend's sports schedule. The first weekend NBA games from the 2022-23 season and the MLS Cup playoffs also will air.
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
MLB // 1 week ago
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1
MLB // 1 week ago
ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Verlander allowed just three hits and one run over six innings and the Houston Astros used a trio of late homers to beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Stanton, Judge power Yankees past Guardians, into ALCS
MLB // 1 week ago
Stanton, Judge power Yankees past Guardians, into ALCS
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Stanton smashed a three-run homer in the first inning to spark a dominant win over the Cleveland Guardians in an ALDS finale, guiding the New York Yankees into an ALCS matchup with the Houston Astros.
Harper, Schwarber homers, Wheeler gem lead Phillies past Padres
MLB // 1 week ago
Harper, Schwarber homers, Wheeler gem lead Phillies past Padres
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit solo homers and ace Zack Wheeler allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.
Yankees-Guardians ALDS finale postponed, Cortes expected to face Civale
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees-Guardians ALDS finale postponed, Cortes expected to face Civale
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians' American League Division Series finale was postponed and moved to 4:07 p.m. EDT Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions, MLB announced.
Gerrit Cole, Yankees beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5
MLB // 1 week ago
Gerrit Cole, Yankees beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Ace Gerrit Cole allowed two runs over seven innings, while outfielder Harrison Bader homered to carry the New York Yankees past the Cleveland Guardians and tie an American League Division Series, forcing a Game 5 finale.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Fantasy football: Brown, Moore among must-start wide receivers for Week 8
Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn
Eagles trade for Bears DE Robert Quinn
9/11 victims call for dialogue with Saudi-funded LIV Golf
9/11 victims call for dialogue with Saudi-funded LIV Golf
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement