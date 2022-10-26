Trending
MLB
Oct. 26, 2022 / 7:22 AM

New Marlins manager Skip Schumaker aims to deliver 'sustainable culture'

By Alex Butler
Skip Schumaker served as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach over the last two seasons. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/599b3ffb27ef39acbe6df9a87b6d05db/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Skip Schumaker served as the St. Louis Cardinals bench coach over the last two seasons. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 26 (UPI) -- New Miami Marlins manager Skip Schumaker, who was hired this week to replace Don Mattingly, says he wants to deliver a "sustainable culture" to the South Florida franchise.

The Marlins hired Schumaker on Tuesday night. The franchise announced in September that Don Mattingly would not return as manager in 2023.

"I'm very excited and grateful that [Marlins owner] Bruce Sherman, [general manager] Kim Ng, and the Marlins organization have given me an opportunity to manage a very talented team," Schumaker said in a news release.

"Delivering a winning, sustainable culture with the expectation of getting into the postseason is the next step for this organization and South Florida - and I can't wait to get started."

The Marlins went 69-33 last season and missed the playoffs for the 18th time over the last 19 seasons. They've made the postseason just three times in 30 seasons, but own two World Series titles.

Schumaker played 11 seasons from 2005 through 2015 for the St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds. He won World Series titles in 2006 and 2011 with the Cardinals.

He served as first base coach for the San Diego Padres in 2017, but was later promoted to associate manager. He went on to serve as the bench coach for the Cardinals.

"After an extensive process, it is with great pride and excitement that we announce Skip Schumaker as manager of the Miami Marlins as we welcome him, his wife, Lindsey, and children, Presley and Brody, to the Marlins family," Sherman said.

"Skip has a long list of distinguished accomplishments as both a player and a coach that showcase the remarkable individual he is as well as the high level of credibility and leadership he will bring to the dugout and the Marlins organization. He has an incredible passion and winning spirit that will set the course for the Marlins franchise."

The Marlins are scheduled to start spring training games in late February.

Houston Astros closing pitcher Ryan Pressly reacts after striking out the Seattle Mariners' Ty France to end the game in their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday. The Astros won 4-2 and took a 2-0 lead in the series. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

