Oct. 24, 2022 / 7:21 AM

Astros continue perfect postseason, sweep Yankees for World Series spot

By Alex Butler
Houston Astros players celebrate after they beat the New York Yankees 6-5 in Game 4 of their American League Championship Series on Sunday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/6d575eb128f6ee642829d70528202c6e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 24 (UPI) -- Jeremy Pena hit a three-run homer and the Houston Astros bullpen protected a late lead to secure an ALCS sweep of the New York Yankees and claim a spot in the 2022 World Series.

Pena went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored in a 6-5 Game 4 triumph Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve and left fielder Yordan Alvarez also collected two hits apiece.

"We show up every single day," Pena told reporters. "We stayed true to ourselves all year.

"We're a step away from our ultimate goal."

The Astros will meet the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday in Houston.

"We earned it and we think we deserved it," Astros manager Dustin Baker said. "But nobody is going to give it to you. You gotta go out and take what you want."

Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton gave the Yankees a 1-0 edge with an RBI single in the bottom oft the first Sunday in New York. Second baseman Gleyber Torres followed with another RBI single in the next at-bat.

Veteran first baseman Anthony Rizzo plated another Yankees run with an RBI double in the second.

The Astros responded with four runs in the top of the third. Yankees starter Nestor Cortes walked Astros catcher Martin Maldonado and Altuve to start the inning.

He then forced a swing and miss from Pena on the first pitch of the next at-bat. Cortes missed the strike zone with his next three offerings. He then tossed in an 82.1 mph cutter.

Pena pounced on the 3-1 pitch, sending the ball to left field for a 408-foot, three-run blast.

Alvarez followed with a double and came around to score on a single three at-bats later from first baseman Yuli Gurriel.

Rizzo hit an RBI single in the bottom of the fourth to tie the score at 4-4. Center fielder Harrison Bader hit a 378-foot solo homer in the bottom of the sixth to give the Yankees a one run lead.

The Astros then went ahead for good in the top of the seventh. Yankees relief pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga struck out Maldonado to start the inning. Altuve singled two pitches later.

Pena then reached base on a fielder's choice. Alvarez hit the next pitch to right field, which brought in Altuve and tied the score.

Clay Holmes replaced Loaisiga on the mound. The Yankees reliever earned a 1-2 lead on Astros third baseman Alex Bregman in his first exchange.

Bregman then hit a 2-2 sinker to right field, which plated Pena for the go-ahead run.

Astros relief pitchers Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly did not allow a hit or run, or issue a walk, over the final three innings.

Fellow reliever Hector Neris earned his second postseason win. He allowed one hit and one run in the sixth inning.

Astros starter Lance McCullers Jr. allowed eight hits and four runs in five innings. Cortes allowed two hits and three runs in two innings for the Yankees.

Bader went 3 for 5 with an RBI and three runs scored in the loss. Rizzo and Torres recorded two his apiece for the Yankees. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge went 0 for 4.

The Astros will host the Phillies in Game 1 in the best of seven game World Series at a to-be-determined time Friday at Minute Maid Park. The World Series, which could run through Nov. 2, will air on Fox.

This week in Major League Baseball

Houston Astros closing pitcher Ryan Pressly reacts after striking out the Seattle Mariners' Ty France to end the game in their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday. The Astros won 4-2 and took a 2-0 lead in the series. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

