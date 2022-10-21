Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Oct. 21, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Baseball's ALCS, NLCS lead weekend spots slate

By Alex Butler
1/5
First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will host the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS at 7:37 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/49a336acdb0dd93532f9ef2a3b4380d6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will host the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS at 7:37 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Four MLB teams will battle in respective best-of-seven game ALCS and NLCS matchups to headline this weekend's sports schedule. The first weekend NBA games from the 2022-23 season and the MLS Cup playoffs also will air.

Hundreds of other games from the NHL regular season, college football campaign and NFL will fill any coverage gaps for sports fans.

Advertisement

Formula 1's United States Grand Prix and the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' Dixie Vodka 400 will both run Sunday.

Elite golfers will compete through Sunday in a PGA Tour tournament. UFC fights and boxing bouts also pack the weekend sports menu.

RELATED Stanton, Judge power Yankees past Guardians, into ALCS

But the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will play in the premier games, as the four teams vie for spots in the World Series.

Advertisement

NLCS, ALCS

The Padres beat the Phillies in Game 2 to tie the NLCS at 1-1 on Wednesday in San Diego. The Phillies will host the Padres in Game 3 at 7:37 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1.

RELATED NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies

Game 4 will air at 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Fox. Game 5 will air at 2:37 p.m. Sunday on FS1. The NLCS could continue through Tuesday. Game 6 and 7, if necessary, will be in San Diego.

The Yankees will host the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS at 5:07 p.m. Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Game 4 will be at 7:07 p.m. Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Both of those games will air on TBS.

The Astros-Yankees series could run through Wednesday. Game 5 also will be in New York. Game 6 and 7, if necessary, will be in Houston.

RELATED Fantasy football: Engram among four must-start tight ends in Week 7

Friday

Soccer

Serie A: Empoli at Juventus at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

Ligue 1: PSG at AC Ajaccio at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Golf

CJ Cup: Second round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

College football

Princeton at Harvard at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Long Island at Wagner at 7 p.m. on ESPN3

Tulsa at Temple at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Advertisement

UAB at Western Kentucky at 8 p.m. on CBSSN

NBA

Celtics at Heat at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Nuggets at Warriors at 10 p.m. on ESPN

NHL

Lightning at Panthers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLB playoffs

NLCS Game 3: Padres at Phillies at 7:37 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton at 10 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City at 10 a.m. on Peacock

Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

La Liga: Sevilla at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

College football

Iowa at Ohio State on noon on Fox

UT Martin at Tennessee at noon on SEC Network

Syracuse at Clemson at noon on ABC

Cincinnati at SMU at noon on ESPN

Kansas at Baylor at noon on ESPN2

UNLV at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

West Virginia at Texas Tech at 3 p.m. on FS1

Advertisement

Ole Miss at LSU at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

UCLA at Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Texas at Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Boston College at Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Memphis at Tulane at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Purdue at Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Mississippi State at Alabama at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Minnesota at Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Kansas State at TCU at 8 p.m. on FS1

Washington at Cal at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Montana at Sacramento State at 11 p.m. on ESPN2

NHL

Wild at Bruins at 1 p.m. on NHL Network

Stars at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Main card at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

CJ Cup: Third round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

MLB playoffs

ALCS Game 3: Astros at Yankees at 5:07 p.m. on TBS

NLCS Game 4: Padres at Phillies at 7:45 p.m. on FS1

NBA

Spurs at 76ers at 6 p.m. on NBA TV

Grizzlies at Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV

NHL

Lightning at Penguins at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton at 9 a.m. on USA Network

Advertisement

Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United at 9 a.m. on CNBC

Premier League: Arsenal at Southampton at 9 a.m. on Peacock

La Liga: Atletico at Real Betis at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

MLS Cup Playoffs: NYCFC at Montreal at 1 p.m. on ESPN

La Liga: Athletic Club at Barcelona at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS Cup Playoffs: Dallas at Austin at 8 p.m. on ESPN

NFL

Browns at Ravens at 1 p.m. on CBS

Buccaneers at Panthers at 1 p.m. on Fox

Falcons at Bengals at 1 p.m. on Fox

Lions at Cowboys at 1 p.m. on CBS

Giants at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Fox

Colts at Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Packers at Commanders at 1 p.m. on Fox

Jets at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Texans at Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Seahawks at Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Chiefs at 49ers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Steelers at Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Formula 1

United States Grand Prix at 1:30 p.m. on ABC

NASCAR

Cup Series playoffs: Dixie Vodka 400 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC

Golf

CJ Cup: Final round from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Advertisement

MLB playoffs

NLCS Game 5: Padres at Phillies at 2:37 p.m. on FS1

ALCS Game 4: Astros at Yankees at 7:07 p.m. on TBS

NHL

Ducks at Red Wings at 5 p.m. on ESPN

NBA

Wizards at Cavaliers at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Suns at Clippers at 10 p.m. on NBA TV

This week in Major League Baseball

Houston Astros closing pitcher Ryan Pressly reacts after striking out the Seattle Mariners' Ty France to end the game in their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday. The Astros won 4-2 and took a 2-0 lead in the series. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
MLB // 21 hours ago
NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.
ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1
MLB // 21 hours ago
ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Verlander allowed just three hits and one run over six innings and the Houston Astros used a trio of late homers to beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.
Stanton, Judge power Yankees past Guardians, into ALCS
MLB // 1 day ago
Stanton, Judge power Yankees past Guardians, into ALCS
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Giancarlo Stanton smashed a three-run homer in the first inning to spark a dominant win over the Cleveland Guardians in an ALDS finale, guiding the New York Yankees into an ALCS matchup with the Houston Astros.
Harper, Schwarber homers, Wheeler gem lead Phillies past Padres
MLB // 1 day ago
Harper, Schwarber homers, Wheeler gem lead Phillies past Padres
Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit solo homers and ace Zack Wheeler allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.
Yankees-Guardians ALDS finale postponed, Cortes expected to face Civale
MLB // 2 days ago
Yankees-Guardians ALDS finale postponed, Cortes expected to face Civale
Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians' American League Division Series finale was postponed and moved to 4:07 p.m. EDT Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions, MLB announced.
Gerrit Cole, Yankees beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5
MLB // 3 days ago
Gerrit Cole, Yankees beat Guardians to force ALDS Game 5
Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Ace Gerrit Cole allowed two runs over seven innings, while outfielder Harrison Bader homered to carry the New York Yankees past the Cleveland Guardians and tie an American League Division Series, forcing a Game 5 finale.
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 69
MLB // 6 days ago
Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 69
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter has died, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. He was 69.
Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan dies at 20
MLB // 6 days ago
Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan dies at 20
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan died after a battle with cancer, the team announced. He was 20.
Another Alvarez homer, bullpen push Astros past Mariners for 2-0 ALDS lead
MLB // 6 days ago
Another Alvarez homer, bullpen push Astros past Mariners for 2-0 ALDS lead
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros bullpen threw 3 1/3 shutout innings to power a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners and secure a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series.
Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule
MLB // 1 week ago
Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule
MIAMI, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Eight teams remain in the MLB playoffs and will attempt to settle the respective American League Division Series and National League Division Series this weekend, highlighting a baseball-driven sports slate.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 7
Fantasy football: Six must-start QBs for Week 7
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 7
Fantasy football: Five running backs to avoid in Week 7
Fantasy football: Engram among four must-start tight ends in Week 7
Fantasy football: Engram among four must-start tight ends in Week 7
ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1
ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1
Fantasy football: Peoples-Jones among must-start wide receivers for Week 7
Fantasy football: Peoples-Jones among must-start wide receivers for Week 7
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement