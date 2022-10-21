Baseball's ALCS, NLCS lead weekend spots slate

1/5

MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Four MLB teams will battle in respective best-of-seven game ALCS and NLCS matchups to headline this weekend's sports schedule. The first weekend NBA games from the 2022-23 season and the MLS Cup playoffs also will air. Hundreds of other games from the NHL regular season, college football campaign and NFL will fill any coverage gaps for sports fans. Advertisement

Formula 1's United States Grand Prix and the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' Dixie Vodka 400 will both run Sunday.

Elite golfers will compete through Sunday in a PGA Tour tournament. UFC fights and boxing bouts also pack the weekend sports menu.

But the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will play in the premier games, as the four teams vie for spots in the World Series.

NLCS, ALCS

The Padres beat the Phillies in Game 2 to tie the NLCS at 1-1 on Wednesday in San Diego. The Phillies will host the Padres in Game 3 at 7:37 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1.

Game 4 will air at 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Fox. Game 5 will air at 2:37 p.m. Sunday on FS1. The NLCS could continue through Tuesday. Game 6 and 7, if necessary, will be in San Diego.

The Yankees will host the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS at 5:07 p.m. Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Game 4 will be at 7:07 p.m. Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Both of those games will air on TBS.

The Astros-Yankees series could run through Wednesday. Game 5 also will be in New York. Game 6 and 7, if necessary, will be in Houston.

Friday

Soccer

Serie A: Empoli at Juventus at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

Ligue 1: PSG at AC Ajaccio at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports

Golf

CJ Cup: Second round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

College football

Princeton at Harvard at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Long Island at Wagner at 7 p.m. on ESPN3

Tulsa at Temple at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

UAB at Western Kentucky at 8 p.m. on CBSSN

NBA

Celtics at Heat at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Nuggets at Warriors at 10 p.m. on ESPN

NHL

Lightning at Panthers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+

MLB playoffs

NLCS Game 3: Padres at Phillies at 7:37 p.m. on FS1

Saturday

Soccer

Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton at 10 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City at 10 a.m. on Peacock

Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+

La Liga: Sevilla at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

College football

Iowa at Ohio State on noon on Fox

UT Martin at Tennessee at noon on SEC Network

Syracuse at Clemson at noon on ABC

Cincinnati at SMU at noon on ESPN

Kansas at Baylor at noon on ESPN2

UNLV at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock

West Virginia at Texas Tech at 3 p.m. on FS1

Ole Miss at LSU at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

UCLA at Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Fox

Texas at Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

Boston College at Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Memphis at Tulane at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Purdue at Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Mississippi State at Alabama at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Minnesota at Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Kansas State at TCU at 8 p.m. on FS1

Washington at Cal at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN

Montana at Sacramento State at 11 p.m. on ESPN2

NHL

Wild at Bruins at 1 p.m. on NHL Network

Stars at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev

Main card at 2 p.m. on ESPN+

Golf

CJ Cup: Third round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel

MLB playoffs

ALCS Game 3: Astros at Yankees at 5:07 p.m. on TBS

NLCS Game 4: Padres at Phillies at 7:45 p.m. on FS1

NBA

Spurs at 76ers at 6 p.m. on NBA TV

Grizzlies at Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV

NHL

Lightning at Penguins at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Sunday

Soccer

Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton at 9 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United at 9 a.m. on CNBC

Premier League: Arsenal at Southampton at 9 a.m. on Peacock

La Liga: Atletico at Real Betis at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

MLS Cup Playoffs: NYCFC at Montreal at 1 p.m. on ESPN

La Liga: Athletic Club at Barcelona at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

MLS Cup Playoffs: Dallas at Austin at 8 p.m. on ESPN

NFL

Browns at Ravens at 1 p.m. on CBS

Buccaneers at Panthers at 1 p.m. on Fox

Falcons at Bengals at 1 p.m. on Fox

Lions at Cowboys at 1 p.m. on CBS

Giants at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Fox

Colts at Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS

Packers at Commanders at 1 p.m. on Fox

Jets at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Texans at Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on CBS

Seahawks at Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Chiefs at 49ers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox

Steelers at Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

Formula 1

United States Grand Prix at 1:30 p.m. on ABC

NASCAR

Cup Series playoffs: Dixie Vodka 400 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC

Golf

CJ Cup: Final round from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

MLB playoffs

NLCS Game 5: Padres at Phillies at 2:37 p.m. on FS1

ALCS Game 4: Astros at Yankees at 7:07 p.m. on TBS

NHL

Ducks at Red Wings at 5 p.m. on ESPN

NBA

Wizards at Cavaliers at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Suns at Clippers at 10 p.m. on NBA TV

