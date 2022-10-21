Baseball's ALCS, NLCS lead weekend spots slate

1/5
First baseman Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will host the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS at 7:37 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1. File Photo by Ray Stubblebine/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Four MLB teams will battle in respective best-of-seven game ALCS and NLCS matchups to headline this weekend's sports schedule. The first weekend NBA games from the 2022-23 season and the MLS Cup playoffs also will air.
Hundreds of other games from the NHL regular season, college football campaign and NFL will fill any coverage gaps for sports fans.
Formula 1's United States Grand Prix and the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs' Dixie Vodka 400 will both run Sunday.
Elite golfers will compete through Sunday in a PGA Tour tournament. UFC fights and boxing bouts also pack the weekend sports menu.
But the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres will play in the premier games, as the four teams vie for spots in the World Series.
NLCS, ALCS
The Padres beat the Phillies in Game 2 to tie the NLCS at 1-1 on Wednesday in San Diego. The Phillies will host the Padres in Game 3 at 7:37 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1.
Game 4 will air at 7:45 p.m. Saturday on Fox. Game 5 will air at 2:37 p.m. Sunday on FS1. The NLCS could continue through Tuesday. Game 6 and 7, if necessary, will be in San Diego.
The Yankees will host the Astros in Game 3 of the ALCS at 5:07 p.m. Saturday at Yankee Stadium. Game 4 will be at 7:07 p.m. Sunday at Yankee Stadium. Both of those games will air on TBS.
The Astros-Yankees series could run through Wednesday. Game 5 also will be in New York. Game 6 and 7, if necessary, will be in Houston.
Friday
Soccer
Serie A: Empoli at Juventus at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+
Ligue 1: PSG at AC Ajaccio at 3 p.m. on beIN Sports
Golf
CJ Cup: Second round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel
College football
Princeton at Harvard at 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Long Island at Wagner at 7 p.m. on ESPN3
Tulsa at Temple at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2
UAB at Western Kentucky at 8 p.m. on CBSSN
NBA
Celtics at Heat at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
Nuggets at Warriors at 10 p.m. on ESPN
NHL
Lightning at Panthers at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN+
MLB playoffs
NLCS Game 3: Padres at Phillies at 7:37 p.m. on FS1
Saturday
Soccer
Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network
Bundesliga: VfB Stuttgart at Borussia Dortmund at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Bundesliga: Bayern Munich at TSG Hoffenheim at 9:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton at 10 a.m. on USA Network
Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester City at 10 a.m. on Peacock
Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea at 12:30 p.m. on NBC
Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina at 2:45 p.m. on Paramount+
La Liga: Sevilla at Real Madrid at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
College football
Iowa at Ohio State on noon on Fox
UT Martin at Tennessee at noon on SEC Network
Syracuse at Clemson at noon on ABC
Cincinnati at SMU at noon on ESPN
Kansas at Baylor at noon on ESPN2
UNLV at Notre Dame at 2:30 p.m. on Peacock
West Virginia at Texas Tech at 3 p.m. on FS1
Ole Miss at LSU at 3:30 p.m. on CBS
UCLA at Oregon at 3:30 p.m. on Fox
Texas at Oklahoma State at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
Boston College at Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Memphis at Tulane at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
Purdue at Wisconsin at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Mississippi State at Alabama at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Minnesota at Penn State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Kansas State at TCU at 8 p.m. on FS1
Washington at Cal at 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Montana at Sacramento State at 11 p.m. on ESPN2
NHL
Wild at Bruins at 1 p.m. on NHL Network
Stars at Canadiens at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
UFC 280: Oliveira vs. Makhachev
Main card at 2 p.m. on ESPN+
Golf
CJ Cup: Third round from 3 to 6 p.m. on Golf Channel
MLB playoffs
ALCS Game 3: Astros at Yankees at 5:07 p.m. on TBS
NLCS Game 4: Padres at Phillies at 7:45 p.m. on FS1
NBA
Spurs at 76ers at 6 p.m. on NBA TV
Grizzlies at Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. on NBA TV
NHL
Lightning at Penguins at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
Sunday
Soccer
Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton at 9 a.m. on USA Network
Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United at 9 a.m. on CNBC
Premier League: Arsenal at Southampton at 9 a.m. on Peacock
La Liga: Atletico at Real Betis at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Newcastle at Tottenham Hotspur at 11:30 a.m. on USA Network
MLS Cup Playoffs: NYCFC at Montreal at 1 p.m. on ESPN
La Liga: Athletic Club at Barcelona at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
MLS Cup Playoffs: Dallas at Austin at 8 p.m. on ESPN
NFL
Browns at Ravens at 1 p.m. on CBS
Buccaneers at Panthers at 1 p.m. on Fox
Falcons at Bengals at 1 p.m. on Fox
Lions at Cowboys at 1 p.m. on CBS
Giants at Jaguars at 1 p.m. on Fox
Colts at Titans at 1 p.m. on CBS
Packers at Commanders at 1 p.m. on Fox
Jets at Broncos at 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Texans at Raiders at 4:05 p.m. on CBS
Seahawks at Chargers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Chiefs at 49ers at 4:25 p.m. on Fox
Steelers at Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
Formula 1
United States Grand Prix at 1:30 p.m. on ABC
NASCAR
Cup Series playoffs: Dixie Vodka 400 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC
Golf
CJ Cup: Final round from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Golf Channel
MLB playoffs
NLCS Game 5: Padres at Phillies at 2:37 p.m. on FS1
ALCS Game 4: Astros at Yankees at 7:07 p.m. on TBS
NHL
Ducks at Red Wings at 5 p.m. on ESPN
NBA
Wizards at Cavaliers at 7 p.m. on NBA TV
Suns at Clippers at 10 p.m. on NBA TV
Houston Astros closing pitcher Ryan Pressly reacts after striking out the Seattle Mariners' Ty France to end the game in their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday. The Astros won 4-2 and took a 2-0 lead in the series. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo