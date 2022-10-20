Trending
MLB
Oct. 20, 2022 / 6:59 AM

ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1

By Alex Butler
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander pumps his fist in the sixth inning after striking out his eleventh New York Yankees batter in Game 1 of their American League Championship Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5e76a0660c9515a3c7af7b5011d4c88e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Verlander allowed just three hits and one run over six innings and the Houston Astros used a trio of late homers to beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Championship Series.

Verlander issued 11 strikeouts and just one walk in the 4-2 triumph Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.

"Just because we won Game 1, we understand that there's a hard road ahead of us still," Verlander told reporters.

"We expect everybody to come out [in Game 2] just like we lost this game. That's the sense of urgency that we always have, particularly in the playoffs."

RELATED Stanton, Judge power Yankees past Guardians, into ALCS

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena went 3 for 4 with a home run, an RBI and run scored. First baseman Yuli Gurriel and outfielder Chas McCormick also went deep for the Astros.

Center fielder Harrison Bader gave the Yankees a 1-0 edge when he hit a 2-2 Verlander slider over the left center field fence for a solo homer in the top of the second.

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado tied the score with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

RELATED Yankees-Guardians ALDS finale postponed, Cortes expected to face Civale

The score stayed tied at 1-1 until Gurriel led off the bottom of the sixth with a 381-foot solo homer off Yankees relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt. McCormick followed with a 386-foot solo blast two at-bats later to give the Astros a 3-1 edge.

Pena pushed the lead to three runs with another 386-foot solo homer to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo hit a 387-foot solo homer in the eighth for the final run of the game.

RELATED Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 69

Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton went 2 for 4 in the loss. Starter Jameson Taillon allowed four hits and one run over 4 1/3 innings.

Astros relief pitchers Hector Neris, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly allowed just two hits and one run over the final three innings. Neris and Pressly did not surrender a hit, run or a walk in their 2 1/3 innings of work.

The Astros (1-0) will host the Yankees (0-1) in Game 2 of the best-of-seven game ALCS at 7:37 p.m. EDT Thursday in Houston. The winner will meet the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres in the World Series.

