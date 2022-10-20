ALCS: Verlander gem, homers lead Astros past Yankees in Game 1

1/6

Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander pumps his fist in the sixth inning after striking out his eleventh New York Yankees batter in Game 1 of their American League Championship Series on Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Justin Verlander allowed just three hits and one run over six innings and the Houston Astros used a trio of late homers to beat the New York Yankees in Game 1 of the 2022 American League Championship Series. Verlander issued 11 strikeouts and just one walk in the 4-2 triumph Wednesday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Advertisement

"Just because we won Game 1, we understand that there's a hard road ahead of us still," Verlander told reporters.

"We expect everybody to come out [in Game 2] just like we lost this game. That's the sense of urgency that we always have, particularly in the playoffs."

Astros shortstop Jeremy Pena went 3 for 4 with a home run, an RBI and run scored. First baseman Yuli Gurriel and outfielder Chas McCormick also went deep for the Astros.

Center fielder Harrison Bader gave the Yankees a 1-0 edge when he hit a 2-2 Verlander slider over the left center field fence for a solo homer in the top of the second.

Astros catcher Martin Maldonado tied the score with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

The score stayed tied at 1-1 until Gurriel led off the bottom of the sixth with a 381-foot solo homer off Yankees relief pitcher Clarke Schmidt. McCormick followed with a 386-foot solo blast two at-bats later to give the Astros a 3-1 edge.

Pena pushed the lead to three runs with another 386-foot solo homer to lead off the bottom of the seventh.

Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo hit a 387-foot solo homer in the eighth for the final run of the game.

Yankees left fielder Giancarlo Stanton went 2 for 4 in the loss. Starter Jameson Taillon allowed four hits and one run over 4 1/3 innings.

Astros relief pitchers Hector Neris, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly allowed just two hits and one run over the final three innings. Neris and Pressly did not surrender a hit, run or a walk in their 2 1/3 innings of work.

The Astros (1-0) will host the Yankees (0-1) in Game 2 of the best-of-seven game ALCS at 7:37 p.m. EDT Thursday in Houston. The winner will meet the Philadelphia Phillies or San Diego Padres in the World Series.

