Oct. 20, 2022 / 7:16 AM

NLCS: Padres rally with 5-run 5th, even series vs. Phillies

By Alex Butler
San Diego Padres first baseman Brandon Drury went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday in San Diego. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a185530ecce2b8b7efc080401aaffb38/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
San Diego Padres first baseman Brandon Drury went 2 for 4 with three RBIs in a win over the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday in San Diego. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- The San Diego Padres used a five-run fifth inning to overcome an early four-run deficit and rally past the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 2 of the National League Championship Series, tying the series at 1-1 in San Diego.

First baseman Brandon Drury, third baseman Manny Machado and designated hitter Josh Bell each homered in the 8-5 win Wednesday at Petco Park.

"I was happy to get that run back," Drury told reporters. "But when J.B. [Bell] hit [his] homer and made it a two-run game just like that, I was like: 'Oh man, we're right back in this.'"

Drury went 2 for 4 with three RBIs. Machado went 3 for 5. Bell went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. The Padres bullpen secured the victory by allowing just three hits and one run over the final four innings.

Reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper was the only Phillies player with multiple hits. The veteran designated hitter went 2 for 4 with a run scored. Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins went 1 for 4 with a home run in the loss.

The Phillies jumped on Padres starting pitcher Blake Snell with a four-run second inning. Alec Bohm, Matt Vierling, Edmundo Sosa and Kyle Schwarber each drove in those runs.

Drury then sparked the Padres rally when he smacked a 348-foot solo homer to lead off the bottom of the second. Bell hit Phillies starter Aaron Nola's next pitch over the right field fence for another solo homer, cutting the deficit to two.

Padres catcher Austin Nola cut the Phillies lead to one with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth. Star outfielder Juan Soto tied the score with an RBI double two at-bats later.

Drury hit a two-run, go-ahead single later in the inning and the Padres never lost the lead. Bell added an insurance run in the next at-bat with another RBI single to right field.

Machado led off the bottom of the seventh with a 424-foot solo homer off Phillies reliever David Robertson.

Hoskins brought in the final run of the night with a 409-foot solo shot off Padres reliever Robert Suarez in the top of the eighth.

The Phillies (1-1) will host the Padres (1-1) in Game 3 of the best-of-seven game NLCS at 7:37 p.m. EDT Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

This week in Major League Baseball

Houston Astros closing pitcher Ryan Pressly reacts after striking out the Seattle Mariners' Ty France to end the game in their American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Thursday. The Astros won 4-2 and took a 2-0 lead in the series. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

