Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored, a walk and a strikeout in a win over the San Diego Padres on Tuesday in San Diego. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPi | License Photo

Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each hit solo homers and ace Zack Wheeler allowed just one hit over seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 2-0 win over the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS. Schwarber was the only player to record multiple hits in the game, which featured just four total hits Tuesday at Petco Park in San Diego. The Phillies left-fielder went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a run scored and a walk. Advertisement

"To be able to put up a run and extend the lead was nice," Schwarber told reporters. "It was a cool moment, but I'm happy we got the win overall."

Padres starter Yu Darvish allowed three hits and two runs over seven innings. First baseman Wil Myers was the only Padres player to record a hit.

Neither team registered a hit until the third inning. Harper then smashed a 368-foot homer to left in the top of the fourth for a 1-0 lead. Schwarber plated the final run of the night with a 488-foot bomb to right to lead off the sixth.

Advertisement

Wheeler walked outfielder Juan Soto in the Padres' second at-bat. He then recorded outs in 20 of the next 21 Padres at-bats. Phillies relief pitchers Seranthony Dominguez and Jose Alvarado did not allow a hit or a run over the final two innings to secure the victory.

The winner of the best-of-seven game NLCS will face the New York Yankees or Houston Astros in the World Series. The Astros will host the Yankees in Game 1 of the ALCS at 7:37 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Houston.

