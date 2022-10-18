Yankees-Guardians ALDS finale postponed, Cortes expected to face Civale

1/5

New York Yankees starting pitcher Nestor Cortes throws in the third inning against the Cleveland Guardians in an American League Division Series game Friday at Yankee Stadium in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and Cleveland Guardians' American League Division Series finale was postponed and moved to 4:07 p.m. EDT Tuesday due to inclement weather conditions, MLB announced. MLB made the announcement Monday night. Game 5 was scheduled for 7:07 p.m. EDT Monday at Yankee Stadium. Advertisement

Right-handed pitcher Jameson Tallion was expected to start for the Yankees prior to the delay. The Guardians also announced that Aaron Civale would start Game 5. Left-handed pitcher Nestor Cortes, who started Friday for the Yankees, got an extra day of rest due to the postponement and is now expected to start for the Yankees.

The Guardians have yet to name a Game 5 starter since the postponement, but manager Terry Francona previously said right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale would start the series finale, even if it was moved to another date.

The Guardians now could opt to use ace Shane Bieber, who pitched Friday, and gained an extra day of rest. The Yankees picked up a 4-1 win in Game 1 on Oct. 11 at Yankee Stadium. The Guardians then tied the series with a 4-2 extra-innings triumph in Game 2 on Friday in New York.

Advertisement

The Guardians earned a 6-5 victory in Game 3 to take the series lead Saturday in Cleveland. The Yankees bounced back with a 4-2 win in Game 4 on Sunday in Cleveland.

The Yankees and Guardians will face off in the finale Tuesday night on TBS. The winner of the best-of-five game series will meet the Houston Astros in Game 1 in the best-of-seven game ALCS at 7:37 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Houston.

The best-of-seven game World Series is scheduled to start Oct. 28 and could run through Nov. 5.

This week in Major League Baseball