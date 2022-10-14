Trending
Oct. 14, 2022 / 12:27 PM

Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan dies at 20

By Alex Butler
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Corey Phelan, shown in 2022, died after battling cancer. Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Phillies
Philadelphia Phillies prospect Corey Phelan, shown in 2022, died after battling cancer. Photo courtesy of the Philadelphia Phillies

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies minor league pitcher Corey Phelan died after a battle with cancer, the team announced. He was 20.

The Phillies announced Phelan's death Thursday night.

"The Phillies family is extremely saddened by the tragic passing of Corey Phelan," Phillies director of player development Preston Mattingly said in a statement.

"Corey's positive presence and selflessness influenced everyone around him. While he was incredibly passionate about the game of baseball, his love for his family and his strong faith superseded everything else.

"We extend our deepest condolences to his family, as well as his teammates and staff who were by his side, providing emotional support throughout the course of his courageous battle with cancer."

Phelan joined the Phillies in 2020, as an undrafted free agent out of Harborfields High School in Greenlawn, N.Y. The Phillies said he was diagnosed in April with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The left-handed pitcher logged an 0.93 ERA in 9.2 innings in five appearances in 2021 in the Florida Complex League. He did not play in 2022.

