Bruce Sutter, Hall of Fame pitcher, dies at 69

National Baseball Hall of Fame member Bruce Sutter died Thursday. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Hall of Fame pitcher Bruce Sutter has died, the St. Louis Cardinals announced Friday. He was 69. The Cardinals said Sutter died Thursday, but did not provide a cause of death. Advertisement

"On behalf of the Cardinals organization and baseball fans everywhere, I would like to express our deepest condolences to the Sutter family," Cardinals owner Bill DeWitt Jr. said in a news release.

"Bruce was a fan-favorite during his years in St. Louis and in the years to follow, and he will always be remembered for his 1982 World Series clinching save and signature split-fingered pitch. He was a true pioneer in the game, changing the role of the late inning reliever."

Sutter was born in Lancaster, Pa. The Washington Senators selected the right-handed pitcher out of Donegal High School (Mount Joy, Pa.,) in the 21st round of the 1970 MLB Draft. Sutter opted to attend Old Dominion University and then signed with the Chicago Cubs in 1971.

He made his MLB debut in 1976 with the Cubs. He earned the first of his six All-Star selections the next season, when he went 7-3 with a 1.34 ERA and logged 31 saves over 62 appearances.

Sutter logged a 2.22 ERA and led baseball with 37 saves en route to Cy Young honors in 1979. The Cubs traded Sutter to the Cardinals in 1980. He went on to help the Cardinals win the 1982 World Series.

Sutter spent his final four seasons with the Atlanta Braves and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Sutter went 68-71 with a 2.83 ERA over 12 seasons. His 300 career saves rank 30th in MLB history, but he stood in third place at the time of his retirement.

"Bruce will be remembered as one of the best pitchers in the histories of two of our most historic franchises," MLB commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

"On behalf of Major League Baseball, I extend my condolences to Bruce's family, his friends and his fans in Chicago, St. Louis, Atlanta and throughout our game."

