MLB
Oct. 14, 2022 / 8:31 AM

Another Alvarez homer, bullpen push Astros past Mariners for 2-0 ALDS lead

By Alex Butler
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of an American League Division Series on Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c6fe36a3be13632e2133bbf1165eb596/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Houston Astros left fielder Yordan Alvarez hits a two-run home run in the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners in Game 2 of an American League Division Series on Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Yordan Alvarez hit a two-run, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros bullpen threw 3 1/3 shutout innings to power a 4-2 win over the Seattle Mariners and secure a 2-0 lead in the American League Division Series.

Alvarez went 1 for 3 with two RBIs, a run scored and a walk in the Game 2 triumph Thursday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. He also powered the Astros to their Game 1 victory, with a three-run, walk-off homer Tuesday on the same field.

The 2021 ALCS MVP is now hitting .500 (4 for 8), with two homers and seven RBIs though nine plate appearances in the 2022 ALDS.

"He's the big boy," Astros manager Dusty Baker said of Alvarez. "I call him 'Grande.' He comes up big. We love having him at the plate. He likes to be in the big moment.

RELATED Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule

"His concentration and discipline is way ahead of his years."

Fellow Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker also homered in Thursday's victory. Shortstop Jeremy Pena went 2 for 3 with two runs scored for the Astros.

Astros starter Framber Valdez allowed four hits and two runs over 5 2/3 innings. Relief pitchers Hector Neris, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero and Ryan Pressly then combined to shut out the Mariners down the stretch.

RELATED Yankees-Guardians playoff game postponed due to bad weather

Neither team logged a hit in the first inning. Tucker then hit a 370-foot solo homer in the second at-bat in the bottom of the second.

The Astros held that lead until the top of the fourth, when Eugenio Suarez and Mitch Haniger came in to score for the Mariners. The Mariners held that one-run edge until Alvarez walked to the plate with two outs and a runner on in the bottom of the sixth.

Alvarez fouled off a sinker on the first pitch of that exchange with Mariners starter Luis Castillo. He then hit the second pitch of that exchange to left field for a 371-foot, go-ahead homer.

Abreu and Montero escaped the seventh without allowing a hit or a run. Montero allowed a walk in the eighth, but also kept the Mariners hitless in that half inning.

Astros third baseman Alex Bregman plated Pena with an RBI single in the bottom of the eighth for the final run of the game. Pressly replaced Montero for the top of the ninth. He issued a walk, but then retired the next three Mariners batters in order to secure his first postseason save.

Castillo allowed five hits and three runs over seven innings to move to 1-1 this postseason. Designated hitter Carlos Santana and left fielder Dylan Moore drove in runs for the Mariners.

The Mariners will host the Astros in Game 3 in the best-of-five game series at 4:07 p.m. EDT Saturday in Seattle. That game will air on TBS.

