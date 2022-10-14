Trending
MLB
Oct. 14, 2022 / 4:00 AM

Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule

By Alex Butler
Photo by Anthony Stalcup/UPI
Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will battle the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS at 4:37 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1. Photo by Anthony Stalcup/UPI

MIAMI, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Eight teams remain in the MLB playoffs and will attempt to settle the respective American League Division Series and National League Division Series this weekend, highlighting a baseball-driven sports slate.

Dozens of college football and NFL games, the MLS Cup Playoffs, LIV Golf and PGA Tour tournaments, NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs, UFC fights and boxing bouts also will air from Friday through Sunday.

But the narrowing of the baseball postseason field could earn the most attention from sports fans.

The New York Yankees own a 1-0 lead on the Cleveland Guardians and will continue the best-of-five game ALDS with Game 2 at 1:07 p.m. EDT Friday in New York. That game, which was postponed from Thursday due to rain, will air on TBS.

RELATED Yankees-Guardians playoff game postponed due to bad weather

The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of that NLDS on Wednesday in Atlanta. Game 2 will air at 4:37 p.m. Friday on FS1.

The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of that NLDS at 8:37 p.m. Friday on FS1. The Dodgers own a 1-0 series lead.

Four more playoff games will take place Saturday and the ALDS and NLDS could continue to Sunday and Monday, if necessary.

RELATED MLB playoffs: Braves, Padres earn wins to tie NLDS

The Phillies will host the Braves in a Game 4 at 2:07 p.m. to lead off Saturday's slate. That game will air on FS1. The Seattle Mariners will then host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of that ALDS at 4:07 p.m. on TBS.

The Guardians will host the Yankees in Game 3 of the other ALDS at 7:37 p.m. on the same channel. The Padres then will host the Dodgers in Game 4 of that NLDS at 9:37 p.m. on FS1.

All of the same teams could be active Sunday if their series are extended. The National League Championship Series will start Tuesday. The American League Championship Series will start Wednesday. The ALCS will air on TBS. The NLCS will air on Fox and FS1.

RELATED MLB playoffs: Alvarez walk-off homer powers Astros Phillies, Yankees, Dodgers win

The World Series, which will air on Fox, will start Oct. 28 and could run through Nov. 5

Weekend schedule (all times EDT)

Friday

Golf

LIV Golf Jeddah: First round at 5 a.m. on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube, DAZN

Zozo Championship: Third round from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel

MLB playoffs

ALDS Game 2: Guardians at Yankees at 1:07 p.m. on TBS

NLDS Game 3: Braves at Phillies at 4:37 p.m. on FS1

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at Padres at 8:37 p.m. on FS1

NHL

Lightning at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

College football

Brown at Princeton at 7 p.m. on ESPNU

Navy at SMU at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

UTSA at FIU at 8 p.m. on CBSSN

NBA

Preseason: Celtics at Raptors at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV

Preseason: Nuggets at Warriors at 10 p.m. on ESPN2

Saturday

Golf

Zozo Championship: Final round from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Golf Channel

LIV Golf Jeddah: Second round at 5 a.m. on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube, DAZN

Soccer

Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network

Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolves at 10 a.m. on USA Network

MLS Cup Playoffs: Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls at noon on TUDN

Serie A: Juventus at Torino at noon on Paramount+

Premier League: Everton at Tottenham at 12:30 p.m. on NBC

MLS Cup Playoffs: Nashville at Los Angeles Galaxy at 3 p.m. on TUDN

La Liga: Atletico at Athletic Club at 3 p.m. on ESPN+

College football

Penn State at Michigan at noon on Fox

Auburn at Ole Miss at noon on ESPN

Kansas at Oklahoma at noon on ESPN2

Iowa State at Texas at noon on ABC

Minnesota at Illinois at noon on Big Ten Network

Vanderbilt at Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Alabama at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on CBS

Oklahoma State at TCU at 3:30 p.m. on ABC

NC State at Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network

Arkansas at BYU at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN

Maryland at Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2

James Madison at Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. on ESPN+

Wisconsin at Michigan State at 4 p.m. on Fox

LSU at Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN

Clemson at Florida State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC

Mississippi State at Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network

Stanford at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on NBC

USC at Utah at 8 p.m. on Fox

San Jose State at Fresno State at 10:45 p.m. on FS1

MLB playoffs

NLDS Game 4: Braves at Phillies at 2:07 p.m. on FS1

ALDS Game 3: Astros at Seahawks at 4:07 p.m. on TBS

ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Guardians at 7:37 p.m. on TBS

NLDS Game 4: Dodgers at Padres at 9:37 p.m. on FS1

NHL

Lightning at Penguins at 7 p.m. on NHL Network

Sunday

Golf

LIV Golf Jeddah: Final round at 5 a.m. on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube, DAZN

Soccer

Serie A: Salernitana at Inter Milan at 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+

Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa at 9 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds at 9 a.m. on Peacock Premium

Premier League: Newcastle at Manchester United at 9 a.m. on USA Network

La Liga: Barcelona at Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+

Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. on USA Network

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Union Berlin at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+

Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+

Ligue 1: Marseille at PSG at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports

MLS Cup Playoffs: Salt Lake at Austin at 3 p.m. on ABC

MLS Cup Playoffs: Orlando at Montreal at 8 p.m. on ESPN

NFL

49ers at Falcons at 1 p.m. on Fox

Patriots at Browns at 1 p.m. on CBS

Jets at Packers at 1 p.m. on Fox

Jaguars at Colts at 1 p.m. on CBS

Vikings at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Fox

Bengals at Saints at 1 p.m. on CBS

Ravens at Giants at 1 p.m. on CBS

Buccaneers at Steelers at 1 p.m. on Fox

Panthers at Rams at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Cardinals at Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. on Fox

Bills at Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. on CBS

Cowboys at Eagles at 8:20 p.m. on NBC

NASCAR

Cup Series playoffs: South Point 400 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC

MLB playoffs

ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Astros at Mariners at 3:07 p.m. on TBS

NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Phillies at Braves at 4:37 p.m. on FS1

ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Yankees at Guardians at 7:07 p.m. on TBS

NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Padres at Dodgers at 9:07 p.m. on FS1

This week in Major League Baseball

San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (L) celebrates his eighth inning solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with teammate Will Myers during Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on October 12, 2022. The Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to tie the series at 1-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

