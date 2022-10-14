Baseball's ALDS-NLDS matchups top weekend sports schedule

1/5
Outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves will battle the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLDS at 4:37 p.m. EDT Friday on FS1. Photo by Anthony Stalcup/UPI | License Photo
MIAMI, Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Eight teams remain in the MLB playoffs and will attempt to settle the respective American League Division Series and National League Division Series this weekend, highlighting a baseball-driven sports slate.
Dozens of college football and NFL games, the MLS Cup Playoffs, LIV Golf and PGA Tour tournaments, NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs, UFC fights and boxing bouts also will air from Friday through Sunday.
But the narrowing of the baseball postseason field could earn the most attention from sports fans.
The New York Yankees own a 1-0 lead on the Cleveland Guardians and will continue the best-of-five game ALDS with Game 2 at 1:07 p.m. EDT Friday in New York. That game, which was postponed from Thursday due to rain, will air on TBS.
The reigning World Series champion Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 of that NLDS on Wednesday in Atlanta. Game 2 will air at 4:37 p.m. Friday on FS1.
The Los Angeles Dodgers will take on the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of that NLDS at 8:37 p.m. Friday on FS1. The Dodgers own a 1-0 series lead.
Four more playoff games will take place Saturday and the ALDS and NLDS could continue to Sunday and Monday, if necessary.
The Phillies will host the Braves in a Game 4 at 2:07 p.m. to lead off Saturday's slate. That game will air on FS1. The Seattle Mariners will then host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of that ALDS at 4:07 p.m. on TBS.
The Guardians will host the Yankees in Game 3 of the other ALDS at 7:37 p.m. on the same channel. The Padres then will host the Dodgers in Game 4 of that NLDS at 9:37 p.m. on FS1.
All of the same teams could be active Sunday if their series are extended. The National League Championship Series will start Tuesday. The American League Championship Series will start Wednesday. The ALCS will air on TBS. The NLCS will air on Fox and FS1.
The World Series, which will air on Fox, will start Oct. 28 and could run through Nov. 5
Weekend schedule (all times EDT)
Friday
Golf
LIV Golf Jeddah: First round at 5 a.m. on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube, DAZN
Zozo Championship: Third round from 10:30 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. on Golf Channel
MLB playoffs
ALDS Game 2: Guardians at Yankees at 1:07 p.m. on TBS
NLDS Game 3: Braves at Phillies at 4:37 p.m. on FS1
NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at Padres at 8:37 p.m. on FS1
NHL
Lightning at Blue Jackets at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
College football
Brown at Princeton at 7 p.m. on ESPNU
Navy at SMU at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN
UTSA at FIU at 8 p.m. on CBSSN
NBA
Preseason: Celtics at Raptors at 7:30 p.m. on NBA TV
Preseason: Nuggets at Warriors at 10 p.m. on ESPN2
Saturday
Golf
Zozo Championship: Final round from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Golf Channel
LIV Golf Jeddah: Second round at 5 a.m. on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube, DAZN
Soccer
Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester at 7:30 a.m. on USA Network
Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolves at 10 a.m. on USA Network
MLS Cup Playoffs: Cincinnati at New York Red Bulls at noon on TUDN
Serie A: Juventus at Torino at noon on Paramount+
Premier League: Everton at Tottenham at 12:30 p.m. on NBC
MLS Cup Playoffs: Nashville at Los Angeles Galaxy at 3 p.m. on TUDN
La Liga: Atletico at Athletic Club at 3 p.m. on ESPN+
College football
Penn State at Michigan at noon on Fox
Auburn at Ole Miss at noon on ESPN
Kansas at Oklahoma at noon on ESPN2
Iowa State at Texas at noon on ABC
Minnesota at Illinois at noon on Big Ten Network
Vanderbilt at Georgia at 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Alabama at Tennessee at 3:30 p.m. on CBS
Oklahoma State at TCU at 3:30 p.m. on ABC
NC State at Syracuse at 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
Arkansas at BYU at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN
Maryland at Indiana at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN2
James Madison at Georgia Southern at 4 p.m. on ESPN+
Wisconsin at Michigan State at 4 p.m. on Fox
LSU at Florida at 7 p.m. on ESPN
Clemson at Florida State at 7:30 p.m. on ABC
Mississippi State at Kentucky at 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network
Stanford at Notre Dame at 7:30 p.m. on NBC
USC at Utah at 8 p.m. on Fox
San Jose State at Fresno State at 10:45 p.m. on FS1
MLB playoffs
NLDS Game 4: Braves at Phillies at 2:07 p.m. on FS1
ALDS Game 3: Astros at Seahawks at 4:07 p.m. on TBS
ALDS Game 3: Yankees at Guardians at 7:37 p.m. on TBS
NLDS Game 4: Dodgers at Padres at 9:37 p.m. on FS1
NHL
Lightning at Penguins at 7 p.m. on NHL Network
Sunday
Golf
LIV Golf Jeddah: Final round at 5 a.m. on LIVGolf.com, Facebook, YouTube, DAZN
Soccer
Serie A: Salernitana at Inter Milan at 6:30 a.m. on Paramount+
Premier League: Chelsea at Aston Villa at 9 a.m. on Peacock Premium
Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds at 9 a.m. on Peacock Premium
Premier League: Newcastle at Manchester United at 9 a.m. on USA Network
La Liga: Barcelona at Real Madrid at 10:15 a.m. on ESPN+
Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool at 11:30 a.m. on USA Network
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at FC Union Berlin at 11:30 a.m. on ESPN+
Bundesliga: SC Freiburg at Bayern Munich at 1:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Ligue 1: Marseille at PSG at 2:45 p.m. on beIN Sports
MLS Cup Playoffs: Salt Lake at Austin at 3 p.m. on ABC
MLS Cup Playoffs: Orlando at Montreal at 8 p.m. on ESPN
NFL
49ers at Falcons at 1 p.m. on Fox
Patriots at Browns at 1 p.m. on CBS
Jets at Packers at 1 p.m. on Fox
Jaguars at Colts at 1 p.m. on CBS
Vikings at Dolphins at 1 p.m. on Fox
Bengals at Saints at 1 p.m. on CBS
Ravens at Giants at 1 p.m. on CBS
Buccaneers at Steelers at 1 p.m. on Fox
Panthers at Rams at 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Cardinals at Seahawks at 4:05 p.m. on Fox
Bills at Chiefs at 4:25 p.m. on CBS
Cowboys at Eagles at 8:20 p.m. on NBC
NASCAR
Cup Series playoffs: South Point 400 at 2:30 p.m. on NBC
MLB playoffs
ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Astros at Mariners at 3:07 p.m. on TBS
NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Phillies at Braves at 4:37 p.m. on FS1
ALDS Game 4 (if necessary): Yankees at Guardians at 7:07 p.m. on TBS
NLDS Game 5 (if necessary): Padres at Dodgers at 9:07 p.m. on FS1
San Diego Padres second baseman Jake Cronenworth (L) celebrates his eighth inning solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers with teammate Will Myers during Game 2 of the National League Divisional Series at Dodgers Stadium in Los Angeles on October 12, 2022. The Padres beat the Dodgers 5-3 to tie the series at 1-1. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo